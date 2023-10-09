Goodguys Names their Final 2023 Top 12 Winners

The Goodguys FuelCurve.com Custom of the year went to Cody and Erin Walls with their 1949 Buick Sedanette.

The Goodguys Dakota Digital Truck of the Year Late went to Rod Parsons for his completely carbon fiber 1967 Chevy truck.

The Goodguy's Snap-on Muscle Car of the Year, a 1971 Plymouth 'Cuda, owned by Bob Leenstra.

This stunning 1960 Buick Invicta, owned by George Eliacostas, was named the Vintage Air Custom Rod of the Year by Goodguys Rod and Custom.