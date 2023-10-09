Submit Release
Goodguys Names their Final 2023 Top 12 Winners

Beautiful gold, custom 1949 Buick.

The Goodguys FuelCurve.com Custom of the year went to Cody and Erin Walls with their 1949 Buick Sedanette.

Carbon fiber Chevy truck

The Goodguys Dakota Digital Truck of the Year Late went to Rod Parsons for his completely carbon fiber 1967 Chevy truck.

A convertible '71 Cuda in bright orange and white.

The Goodguy's Snap-on Muscle Car of the Year, a 1971 Plymouth 'Cuda, owned by Bob Leenstra.

A long, green, custom Buick

This stunning 1960 Buick Invicta, owned by George Eliacostas, was named the Vintage Air Custom Rod of the Year by Goodguys Rod and Custom.

Goodguys Top 12 logo

Congratulations to all of the Goodguys Top 12 Winners!

Goodguys Rod and Custom Association announces their six regional Top 12 “Of The Year” winners for 2023!

FORT WORTH, TEXAS, USA, October 9, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Goodguys Rod and Custom Association has announced the six regional “Of The Year” winners for their 2023 Top 12 Award program. These incredible cars and trucks were selected from a group of finalists that were chosen at different Goodguys events throughout the year and across the country.

The winners are:

FuelCurve.com Custom of the Year
1949 Buick Sedanette, owned by Cody and Erin Walls, built by the owner and Traditional Metalcraft

Scott’s Hotrods ‘n Customs Truck of the Year Early
1940 Ford, owned by Greg Tidwell, built by South City Rod and Custom

Snap-on Muscle Car of the Year
1971 Plymouth ‘Cuda Convertible, owned by Bob Leenstra, restored by Walter Deck

Vintage Air Custom Rod of the Year
1960 Buick Invicta, owned by George Eliacostas, built by Cal Auto Creations

Dakota Digital Truck of the Year Late
1967 Chevrolet C10, owned by Rod Parsons, built by Fiber Forged Composites and Zrodz and Customs

Griot’s Garage Muscle Machine of the Year
1967 Chevelle, owned by John Spanos, built by BBT Fabrications

These six winners will be on display with the other five category winners of Goodguys 2023 Top 12 lineup during the upcoming 26th Speedway Motors Southwest Nationals held in Scottsdale, Arizona, November 17-19. The final Goodguys Top 12 winner will be crowned at the Southwest Nationals event on the AutoCross track – the CPP King of the Desert. This event will wrap up Goodguys 40th anniversary season and will feature over 3,000 different hot rods and classic cars for a weekend of cool cars, cool people and good times in the Arizona sun.

