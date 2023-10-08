Royalton Barracks Request for Information - Car Break-ins

VSP News Release-Incident

CASE#: 23B2004717

DATE/TIME:10-8-23

INCIDENT LOCATION: Randolph Center, VT

VIOLATION: Larceny from a Motor Vehicle

VICTIM: Multiple

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Randolph, VT

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On the morning of 10-8-23 Vermont State Police - Royalton received several complaints of cars that had been broken into in the area of Vermont Technical College, Ridge Rd and Tom Wicker Lane in Randolph. The thefts are thought to have occurred sometime after 9 PM on 10-7-23 and 6 AM on 10-8-23. Mostly money was stolen, however, small electronics were taken from some cars. Most of the vehicles were unlocked, but a couple had their windows broken. Anyone with information about these break-ins or may have seen suspicious activity in the area is asked to contact the Royalton Barracks at 802-234-9933 or may submit an anonymous tip by texting keyword VTIPS to 274637 (CRIMES). The state police reminds everyone to lock their vehicles, and if valuables are kept in the vehicle, to keep them out of sight.

