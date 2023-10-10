PGA Show Teams with MarketBlast to Launch Hunt for Innovative Golf Products to Showcase in the Inventors Spotlight Area
New and Innovative Golf Products Can Be Submitted to the PGA Show Team for ReviewMONROEVILLE, PA, USA, October 10, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The PGA Show is back in it’s 71st year as golf’s largest global business gathering when it returns to Orlando January 23rd-26th 2024.
Each year, the PGA Show dedicates a portion of the show floor specifically for independent inventors seeking to showcase their innovation to the golf industry. The area, referred to as the “Inventors Spotlight”, is operated and managed by the United Inventors Association (UIA), and will feature numerous inventors, pitch panels, education and awards.
Again this year, the PGA Show is teaming with the product submission and hunt platform, MarketBlast® to conduct a global hunt for golf product innovation. The product hunt provides interested golf innovators with an opportunity to submit their innovation directly to the PGA Show team for the purpose of assessing if the innovation is a good fit for the area.
If selected as a fit, inventors will have the opportunity to purchase booth space directly in the Inventors Spotlight area. A booth in this area will put inventors directly in the center of industry and media attention. Retail buyers, product developers, licensing executives, media representatives, and many other golf professionals visit the Inventors Spotlight each year with the intention of finding new products.
Submissions to the PGA Show -- Inventors Spotlight golf innovation hunt can be made by independent inventors, startups and developers with golf innovation. There are no costs to submit, simply click https://marketblast.com/splash/pga-show/ and submit directly to the PGA Show team. If selected, a PGA Show representative will contact you to discuss booth space.
About PGA Golf Exhibitions
The PGA Show, PGA Buying & Education Summit and PGA Show Connects are organized by PGA Golf Exhibitions (part of RX) and the PGA of America. Since its inception in 1954, the PGA Show has grown into the largest annual business event for the global golf industry. The mid-season PGA Show Buying & Education Summit and the PGA Show Connects digital platform connect the industry year-round and drive business leading up to the annual PGA Show. Learn more at PGAShow.com and follow us on “X”, Instagram and Facebook.
About United Inventors Association
The UIA is a 501c3 nonprofit organization dedicated to providing educational resources to and creating opportunities for the independent inventing community, while encouraging honest and ethical business practices among industry service leaders. The UIA is the largest inventor member organization in the US, and supports nearly 100 affiliate inventor associations. For more information, visit https://uiausa.org/.
About MarketBlast®
MarketBlast is the premier open innovation platform for submitting new, unique & innovative products directly to companies while offering a comprehensive membership platform for providing essential tools for managing licensing efforts.
MarketBlast is also a product submission & review automation platform for manufacturers, distributors and retailers that provides worldwide product hunt programs for discovering new, unique and innovative products. For more information, visit www.marketblast.com or email info@marketblast.com.
