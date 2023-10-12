iPOS Systems completes surcharge certification on Fiserv Omaha

iPOS Systems and Dejavoo, an iPOS Systems company provide industry leading payment technology to ISOs, ISVs and VARS. Fiserv is a leading global provider of financial services technology solutions.

Independent Sales Offices (ISOs) and sales agents can now offer compliant surcharging for merchants who use the iPOSpays gateway on the Fiserv Omaha platform.

Being one of the first to complete surcharge certification on Fiserv Omaha, is a testament to our commitment to maximizing benefits for our partners and their merchants.” — Mony Zenou, Founder and CEO of iPOS Systems