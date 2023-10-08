Submit Release
Maryland State Police Investigating Shooting At Bowie State University

Maryland State Police News Release

(BOWIE, MD) – Maryland State Police are investigating a shooting that occurred late Saturday evening on the campus of Bowie State University.

At about 11:30 p.m., troopers from the Maryland State Police College Park Barrack, who were assisting Bowie State University with security during Homecoming weekend, responded to the school’s Center for Business and Graduate Studies for a report of a shooting. According to a preliminary investigation, two male victims, both 19, were located in front of the Center for Business and Graduate Studies and were transported by ambulance by the Prince George’s County Fire and Emergency Medical Services Department to a local hospital for treatment of their injuries. There is no indication that either victims were students of Bowie State. No other injuries were reported.  

Investigators from the Maryland State Police Criminal Enforcement Division are leading the investigation with assistance provided by troopers from the College Park Barrack and the Bowie State Police Department. Prince George’s County Police also assisted at the scene.

Anyone with information on this case is asked to call the Bowie State Police tips line at 301-860-4688.

The case remains under investigation.

CONTACT:    Office of Media Communications, msp.media@maryland.gov

