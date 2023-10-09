Book Direct with BLAHOTELSEARCH and not with Indirect Channels
Customers should book directly via BLAHOTELSEARCH with a hotel's website for several compelling reasons:
Exclusive Offers and Discounts:
Hotels often provide special promotions, packages, or discounts exclusively on their own websites via BLAHOTELSEARCH. These can include perks like free breakfast, spa credits, or complimentary upgrades that may not be available through third-party booking sites.
Room Selection and Customization:
Booking directly allows guests to choose specific room types, views, and configurations according to their preferences. It also enables requests for extra amenities or services, ensuring a more personalized stay.
Transparent Policies:
Hotel websites typically provide clear and transparent cancellation policies, so guests know exactly what to expect if they need to make changes to their reservation. This can be more reliable than dealing with third-party booking sites.
Frequent Guest Rewards:
Many hotel chains have loyalty programs that offer rewards, points, or discounts to repeat customers. Booking directly ensures customers can accumulate and redeem these benefits.
Direct Communication with the Hotel:
Booking directly allows for direct communication with the hotel staff. This can be valuable for making special requests, asking questions about amenities, or addressing specific concerns.
No Hidden Fees:
Some third-party booking platforms may add additional fees or taxes that aren't immediately apparent when booking. Booking directly can help guests avoid unexpected charges.
Support Local Businesses:
Booking directly with the hotel supports the local economy and helps the hotel retain a larger portion of the revenue, which can be reinvested in improving guest experiences.
Security and Privacy:
Booking directly on a hotel's secure website ensures the safety of customer personal and financial information. It reduces the risk of data breaches that can occur on third-party platforms.
Flexibility for Special Requests:
If customers have specific needs or requests (e.g., dietary restrictions, room preferences, accessibility requirements), booking directly allows customers to communicate these directly with the hotel to ensure customer needs are met.
Avoid Overbookings and Reservation Errors:
Booking directly with the hotel reduces the risk of overbookings and reservation errors that can sometimes occur when using third-party intermediaries.
Support for Independent Hotels:
Booking directly with independent or boutique hotels can be especially beneficial, as it helps these businesses thrive and compete with larger hotel chains.
Overall, booking directly via BLAHOTELSEARCH with a hotel's website offers guests a range of advantages, from cost savings and exclusive perks to a more personalized and reliable booking experience. It's a win-win situation that benefits both the customer and the hotel.
BLAHOTELSEARCH has hotels with great offers to ensure more value for every dollar spent. BLAH has signed up with hotels to ensure customers get the most out of the holiday and is easy on pocket too, as BLAH is a direct booking platform when it comes to booking hotel stays not like other OTA’s. BLAH prides itself in being a direct booking arm for hotels and it is a win-win for both customers and hotels.
Log on the to the BLAHOTELSEARCH site and plan the next trip with some great partners as listed below.
Kindly welcome new partners on board. Check out these new properties and many more on https://blahotelsearch.com/en
Cross Pattaya Pratamnak
Cross River Kwai
Cross Chiang Mai Riverside
PMG Hotels and Resorts
Other partners who have been on board with us over the past few months
Chatrium Riverside Bangkok
Chatrium Golf Resort Soi Dao
Royal Suites At The Bandha
The Magani Hotel And Spa
Bali Niksoma Boutique Beach Resort
The Bandha Hotel & Suites.
The Purist Villa Upud
Tanadewa Resort & Spa by Cross Collection
Sanctoo Suites & Villas
Bvilla + Spa Seminyak
Tandewa Villa & Spa by Cross Collection
Bvilla + Seaside Seminyak
TS Suites
Away Bali Legian Camakila
Golden Tulip Jineng Resort
Cross Bali Breakers
Siam & Siam Design BKK
Haven’t Met Hotel Silom
Maitria Mode Sukhumvite
Aspira One Sutthisian
Chatrium Residence Sathon Bangkok
Emporium Suites
Maitria Hotel Sukhumvit 18 Bangkok
Maitria Hotel Rama 9
Chanalai Romantica Resort
Chanalai Flora Resort
Chanalai Garden Resort
X2 Vibe Pattaya Seaphere
X2 Pattaya Oceanphere
Chatrium Niseko Japan
Sandic Kurfurstendamm
Cinnamon Lakeside Colombo
Cinnamon Grand Colombo
Cinnamon Red Colombo
Hotel Ciputra Jakarta Swiss- Belhotel Inter
Von Stackelberg Hotel Tallinn
Centennial Hotel Tallinn
Itz Time Pool Villa Hua Hin Cross Collection
Siam & Siam Design Hotel Pattaya
Chatrium Hotel Royal Lake Yangon
Kreutzwald Hotel Tallinn
Mamaka Ovolo Bali
