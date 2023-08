BLAHOTELSEARCH - The Direct Booking Site

AUCKLAND , DUBAI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES, August 3, 2023/ EINPresswire.com / -- Booking directly with hotels via BLAHOTELSEARCH has great advantages rather than booking through OTA’s. Key advantages when you book through BLAHOTELSEARCHBest Price Guarantee: Many hotels offer a best price guarantee for direct bookings through BLAHOTELSEARCH.These prices and discounts are not available on other booking sites.Exclusive Deals and Offers: Hotels provide special discounts, packages, or promotional offers exclusively for direct bookings via BLAHOTELSEARCH. These deals may include free breakfast, spa credits, late check-out, or other perks.Room Preferences and Upgrades: When you book via BLAHOTELSEARCH hotels offer special rooms upgrades based on availability.Direct Communication: Booking directly via BLAHOTELSEARCH allows you to communicate directly with the hotel for any further requirements.Information: When booking directly via BLAHOTELSEARCH, you can access all the information about the hotel's amenities, room types, and policies without any third-party markups or hidden fees.Supporting the Hotel: Booking directly via BLAHOTELSEARCH supports the hotel or service provider directly, which can be particularly beneficial for small, independent establishments.Fees: There are no additional fees as charged by other booking sites. Booking hotels directly via BLAHOTELSEARCH ensures you do not pay any additional or hidden fees.BLAHOTELSEARCH has hotels with great offers to ensure more value for every dollar spent. BLAH has signed up with hotels to ensure customers get the most out of the holiday and is easy on pocket too, as BLAH is a direct booking platform when it comes to booking hotel stays not like other OTA’s. BLAH prides itself in being a direct booking arm for hotels and it is a win-win for both customers and hotels.Log on the to the BLAHOTELSEARCH site and plan the next trip with some great partners as listed below.Kindly welcome new partners on board. Check out these new properties and many more on https://blahotelsearch.com/en ThailandChatrium Riverside BangkokChatrium Golf Resort Soi DaoBaliRoyal Suites At The BandhaThe Magani Hotel And SpaBali Niksoma Boutique Beach ResortThe Bandha Hotel & Suites.Other partners who have been on board with us over the past few monthsThe Purist Villa UpudTanadewa Resort & Spa by Cross CollectionSanctoo Suites & VillasBvilla + Spa SeminyakTandewa Villa & Spa by Cross CollectionBvilla + Seaside SeminyakTS SuitesAway Bali Legian CamakilaGolden Tulip Jineng ResortCross Bali BreakersSiam & Siam Design BKKHaven’t Met Hotel SilomMaitria Mode SukhumviteAspira One SutthisianChatrium Residence Sathon BangkokEmporium SuitesMaitria Hotel Sukhumvit 18 BangkokMaitria Hotel Rama 9Chanalai Romantica ResortChanalai Flora ResortChanalai Garden ResortX2 Vibe Pattaya SeaphereX2 Pattaya OceanphereChatrium Niseko JapanSandic KurfurstendammCinnamon Lakeside ColomboCinnamon Grand ColomboCinnamon Red ColomboHotel Ciputra Jakarta Swiss- Belhotel InterVon Stackelberg Hotel TallinnCentennial Hotel TallinnItz Time Pool Villa Hua Hin Cross CollectionSiam & Siam Design Hotel PattayaChatrium Hotel Royal Lake YangonKreutzwald Hotel TallinnMamaka Ovolo Bali