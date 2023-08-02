BLAHOTELSEARCH - The Direct Booking Site
BLAHOTELSEARCH - The Direct Booking SiteAUCKLAND , DUBAI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES, August 3, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Booking directly with hotels via BLAHOTELSEARCH has great advantages rather than booking through OTA’s. Key advantages when you book through BLAHOTELSEARCH
Best Price Guarantee: Many hotels offer a best price guarantee for direct bookings through BLAHOTELSEARCH.These prices and discounts are not available on other booking sites.
Exclusive Deals and Offers: Hotels provide special discounts, packages, or promotional offers exclusively for direct bookings via BLAHOTELSEARCH. These deals may include free breakfast, spa credits, late check-out, or other perks.
Room Preferences and Upgrades: When you book via BLAHOTELSEARCH hotels offer special rooms upgrades based on availability.
Direct Communication: Booking directly via BLAHOTELSEARCH allows you to communicate directly with the hotel for any further requirements.
Information: When booking directly via BLAHOTELSEARCH, you can access all the information about the hotel's amenities, room types, and policies without any third-party markups or hidden fees.
Supporting the Hotel: Booking directly via BLAHOTELSEARCH supports the hotel or service provider directly, which can be particularly beneficial for small, independent establishments.
Fees: There are no additional fees as charged by other booking sites. Booking hotels directly via BLAHOTELSEARCH ensures you do not pay any additional or hidden fees.
BLAHOTELSEARCH has hotels with great offers to ensure more value for every dollar spent. BLAH has signed up with hotels to ensure customers get the most out of the holiday and is easy on pocket too, as BLAH is a direct booking platform when it comes to booking hotel stays not like other OTA’s. BLAH prides itself in being a direct booking arm for hotels and it is a win-win for both customers and hotels.
Log on the to the BLAHOTELSEARCH site and plan the next trip with some great partners as listed below.
Kindly welcome new partners on board. Check out these new properties and many more on https://blahotelsearch.com/en
Thailand
Chatrium Riverside Bangkok
Chatrium Golf Resort Soi Dao
Bali
Royal Suites At The Bandha
The Magani Hotel And Spa
Bali Niksoma Boutique Beach Resort
The Bandha Hotel & Suites.
Other partners who have been on board with us over the past few months
The Purist Villa Upud
Tanadewa Resort & Spa by Cross Collection
Sanctoo Suites & Villas
Bvilla + Spa Seminyak
Tandewa Villa & Spa by Cross Collection
Bvilla + Seaside Seminyak
TS Suites
Away Bali Legian Camakila
Golden Tulip Jineng Resort
Cross Bali Breakers
Siam & Siam Design BKK
Haven’t Met Hotel Silom
Maitria Mode Sukhumvite
Aspira One Sutthisian
Chatrium Residence Sathon Bangkok
Emporium Suites
Maitria Hotel Sukhumvit 18 Bangkok
Maitria Hotel Rama 9
Chanalai Romantica Resort
Chanalai Flora Resort
Chanalai Garden Resort
X2 Vibe Pattaya Seaphere
X2 Pattaya Oceanphere
Chatrium Niseko Japan
Sandic Kurfurstendamm
Cinnamon Lakeside Colombo
Cinnamon Grand Colombo
Cinnamon Red Colombo
Hotel Ciputra Jakarta Swiss- Belhotel Inter
Von Stackelberg Hotel Tallinn
Centennial Hotel Tallinn
Itz Time Pool Villa Hua Hin Cross Collection
Siam & Siam Design Hotel Pattaya
Chatrium Hotel Royal Lake Yangon
Kreutzwald Hotel Tallinn
Mamaka Ovolo Bali
