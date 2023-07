Thailand and Indonesia perfect break places with BLAHOTELSEARCH

AVONDALE, AUCKLAND, NEW ZEALAND, July 10, 2023/ EINPresswire.com / -- Take a break in Thailand and Indonesia can be a wonderful experience. Both countries offer a diverse range of attractions, beautiful beaches, vibrant cities, rich cultural heritage, and delicious cuisine. Here are some suggestions for the break in Thailand and Indonesia.Indonesia and Thailand are two iconic destinations in Southeast Asia, each offering a unique blend of natural beauty, rich cultural heritage, and warm hospitality. These tropical paradises have captivated the hearts of travelers from around the globe, beckoning them with pristine beaches, ancient temples, vibrant markets, and a plethora of exhilarating experiences. BLAHOTELSEARCH delves into the alluring wonders of Indonesia and Thailand, shedding light on what makes these destinations so irresistible to visitors seeking unforgettable adventures.Thailand:Bangkok: Start your trip in the bustling capital city of Bangkok, known for its vibrant street life, temples (such as Wat Arun and Wat Phra Kaew), bustling markets (like Chatuchak Weekend Market), and mouth-watering street food.Phuket: Head to the island of Phuket, famous for its stunning beaches, crystal-clear waters, and lively nightlife. Don't miss visiting Patong Beach, Phi Phi Islands, and Old Phuket Town.Chiang Mai: Explore the cultural hub of Chiang Mai, where you can visit ancient temples (such as Wat Phra That Doi Suthep and Wat Chedi Luang), experience the local markets (like the Sunday Walking Street Market), and even participate in a traditional Thai cooking class.Indonesia:Bali: Start your Indonesian adventure in Bali, known for its picturesque beaches, lush landscapes, and vibrant arts scene. Visit popular spots like Kuta, Ubud, and Seminyak, and enjoy activities like surfing, exploring rice terraces, and indulging in traditional Balinese massages.Yogyakarta: Experience the rich cultural heritage of Yogyakarta, where you can explore ancient temples like Borobudur and Prambanan, visit the Sultan's Palace (Kraton), and delve into traditional Javanese arts and crafts.Gili Islands: Take a trip to the Gili Islands, a group of three small islands off the coast of Lombok. These islands offer pristine white sandy beaches, clear turquoise waters, and fantastic snorkeling and diving opportunities.BLAHOTELSEARCH has hotels with great offers to ensure more value for every dollar spent. BLAH has signed up with hotels across these two countries to ensure customers get the most out of the holiday and is easy on pocket too, as we are a direct booking platform when it comes to booking hotel stays not like other OTA’s. BLAH prides itself in being a direct booking arm for hotels and it is a win-win for both customers and hotels.Log on the to the BLAHOTELSEARCH site and plan the next trip to South East Asia with some great partners as listed below.Kindly welcome new partners on board in June. Check out these new properties and many more on https://blahotelsearch.com/en ThailandChatrium Riverside BangkokChatrium Golf Resort Soi DaoBaliRoyal Suites At The BandhaThe Magani Hotel And SpaBali Niksoma Boutique Beach ResortThe Bandha Hotel & Suites.Other partners who have been on board with us over the past few monthsThe Purist Villa UpudTanadewa Resort & Spa by Cross CollectionSanctoo Suites & VillasBvilla + Spa SeminyakTandewa Villa & Spa by Cross CollectionBvilla + Seaside SeminyakTS SuitesAway Bali Legian CamakilaGolden Tulip Jineng ResortCross Bali BreakersSiam & Siam Design BKKHaven’t Met Hotel SilomMaitria Mode SukhumviteAspira One SutthisianChatrium Residence Sathon BangkokEmporium SuitesMaitria Hotel Sukhumvit 18 BangkokMaitria Hotel Rama 9Chanalai Romantica ResortChanalai Flora ResortChanalai Garden ResortX2 Vibe Pattaya SeaphereX2 Pattaya OceanphereChatrium Niseko JapanSandic KurfurstendammCinnamon Lakeside ColomboCinnamon Grand ColomboCinnamon Red ColomboHotel Ciputra Jakarta Swiss- Belhotel InterVon Stackelberg Hotel TallinnCentennial Hotel TallinnItz Time Pool Villa Hua Hin Cross CollectionSiam & Siam Design Hotel PattayaChatrium Hotel Royal Lake YangonKreutzwald Hotel TallinnMamaka Ovolo Bali