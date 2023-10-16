Ultipa Named Finalist in the Tech of the Future – AI and Data Category at the 2023 Banking Tech Awards

Ultipa Liquidity Risk Management - Comparison2 Benefits of Ultipa Real-time LRM ALM by Ultipa Graph

Ultipa's Liquidity Risk Solution Named No.1 Finalist in the Tech of the Future – AI and Data Category at the 2023 Banking Tech Awards.

Ultipa has been named a top finalist in the Tech of the Future – AI and Data Category at the prestigious 2023 Banking Tech Awards.” — Editor from Fintech Futures

PLEASANTON, CALIFORNIA, USA, October 16, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Ultipa, a pioneering leader in cutting-edge technology solutions, is thrilled to announce that it has been named a finalist in the Tech of the Future – AI and Data Category at the prestigious 2023 Banking Tech Awards. This recognition is a testament to Ultipa's exceptional Real-time Liquidity Risk Management and Attribution Analysis with Graph XAI.

Ultipa's CEO, Ricky Sun, expressed their excitement about this achievement, stating, "Being recognized as a finalist in the Tech of the Future – AI and Data Category at the Banking Tech Awards is a remarkable milestone for Ultipa. It underscores our commitment to innovation and excellence in delivering solutions that empower the financial industry."

The COO of Ultipa, Monica Liu, added, "Our Real-time Liquidity Risk Management, powered by Ultipa Graph, the fastest graph database in the market, is a game-changer for banks. Unlike other solutions that take more hours to compute critical indicators like the Liquidity Coverage Ratio, Ultipa provides this information in real-time. Additionally, our solution offers attribution analysis and multi-day comparison capabilities, allowing banks to invest their excess liquidity while ensuring compliance with international regulations like Basel III. The remarkable ROI of Ultipa Liquidity Risk Management, which has reached an astonishing 100x for one of our customers, speaks volumes about the value we bring to the industry."

Ultipa's Liquidity Risk Management solution is revolutionizing how financial institutions manage their liquidity, enabling them to make informed decisions in real-time and optimize their operations efficiently. This recognition as a finalist in the Tech of the Future – AI and Data Category at the 2023 Banking Tech Awards further cements Ultipa's position as an industry leader and innovator.

