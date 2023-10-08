AGO Statement on Terrorist Attacks Against Israel

October 7, 2023

Over the past 24 hours, Attorney General Sean D. Reyes and members of the Utah Attorney General’s Office have watched in horror and great sadness as Israel, one of our nation’s top allies, has suffered tremendous loss in attacks from murderous terrorists. Our office and our state stands with Israel, and we support them as they defend their homeland from those who seek to do great harm to innocent men, women, and children.

The Utah Attorney General’s Office joins with other law enforcement and government entities around the country in expressing solidarity with the American Jewish Community. Our office will not tolerate any extension of terror against Utah’s synagogues or Jewish families in the days ahead. We pray for peace and for an end to all acts of terror against Israel. May all the Israeli families, who have suffered catastrophic loss, be comforted as they seek to rebuild their lives and their communities.