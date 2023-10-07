Two Teens Arrested in an Armed Carjacking (Gun) in Northeast

Two teens were arrested for an armed carjacking on Friday evening in Northeast, DC, as a part of MPD’s citywide Violent Crime Suppression Initiative.

On Friday, October 6, 2023, at approximately 11:24 p.m., the suspects, who were armed with handguns, approached the victim, who was seated in their car, in the 1200 block of 42nd Street, Northeast. The suspects demanded the victim’s car. Once the victim complied, the suspects took the victim’s car and left the location. The suspects were apprehended a short time later by officers. The vicitm’s vehicle was also recovered.

On Friday, October 6, 2023, a 14-year-old juvenile male, of Southeast, DC, and a 15-year-old juvenile male, of Capital Heights, MD, were arrested and charged with Armed Carjacking (Gun).

###

About MPD’s Violent Crime Suppression Initiative:

In early summer 2023, robberies and carjackings were driving violent crime numbers and the fear of crime citywide. In response, MPD developed the Robbery Suppression Initiative. The strategy behind this initiative was: 1) Identify the high-density areas and timeframes when most of these offenses occur, and 2) Deploy additional resources to address those specific areas during those times.

In determining when and where to deploy our resources to have the greatest impact, MPD used a combination of data analysis and input from officers in the field. Initially, MPD looked at historical data related to robberies and carjackings, but the effort was later expanded to include areas experiencing high levels of other types of violent crime, namely shootings and homicides.

The operational approach taken with this initiative is what makes it different from past efforts. This initiative is a citywide effort and it focuses on coordinating resources across the different police districts. To ensure this level of coordination, each operation is led by a designated Incident Commander and the Joint Operations Command Center is also activated. This facilitates communication across police districts and ensures that officers operating in one district have the most current information about emerging crime trends in another district.

As with many of MPD’s initiatives, our public safety partners are also involved. During the operational period, MPD coordinates with federal law enforcement agencies, local university police departments, and Metro Transit Police, as well as our partners from the surrounding jurisdictions. These partnerships are critical to addressing violent crime and increasing safety for our communities.