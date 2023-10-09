Acclaimed writer Xue Mo Will Present the 2023 Frankfurt Book Fair, Illuminating Feminine Power

Xue Mo will attend the 2023 Frankfurt Book Fair

Author Xue Mo

Into the Desert

Xue Mo Illuminates Feminine Power

Author Xue Mo

Acclaimed writer Xue Mo will present a unique wisdom talk titled "Xue Mo Illuminates Feminine Power" at the International Stage
AURORA, ILLINOIS, US, October 8, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Acclaimed writer Xue Mo will present a unique wisdom talk titled “Xue Mo Illuminates Feminine Power” at the International Stage from 5:00 pm to 6:00 pm on October 19th at the 2023 Frankfurt Book Fair.

Xue Mo, an author of over 100 works spanning various genres, has been celebrated worldwide with translations in more than 20 languages by prestigious publishing houses. At the 2022 Frankfurt Book Fair, he ranked No.1 in the list of top topics in international media, outshining even the Spanish Guest of Honor and becoming the most talked-about figure.

More than just challenging gender constraints, Xue Mo delves deep into human nature’s intricacies. His recent literary works, “Into the Desert” and “Desert Hunters,” garnered widespread acclaim, captivating readers with their psychological depth.

Drawing from themes of self-awareness and soul-searching, Xue Mo offers stories that are both relatable and profoundly moving.

During this event, distinguished guests including Claudia Kaiser, VP Business Development Asia/Africa/Arab World, Frankfurt Book Fair. She was the first director of FBF’s Beijing Office. Martina Hasse, A renowned German sinologist, highly skilled in literary translation. She has translated multiple works by writers from China. Carina Obster, a trilingual translator who recently translated “Selected Stories by Xue Mo; and Dr. Sunandan Roy Chowdhury, editor of the EASTERN REVIEW and founder of SAMPARK publishing house, will grace the occasion with their insights. Notably, the Bengali and Hindi versions of Xue Mo’s prose collection “The World is a Reflection of the Mind” were published with the assistance of Dr. Sunandan Roy Chowdhury in 2023.

Join us in exploring the luminescence of femininity in literature and understanding the pivotal role of motherhood in nurturing peace in our modern world.

