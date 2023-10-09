"Award-Winning Filmmaker Damien D. Smith's 'TARGET ST. LOUIS Vol. 1©' to Feature on CNN's Laura Coates Show"

UNITED STATES, October 9, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Damien D. Smith, a highly acclaimed and award-winning filmmaker renowned for his strategic storytelling that ignites change across social, political, and corporate landscapes, is set to captivate audiences on CNN's "The Laura Coates Show" in the 11 p.m. ET hour this Monday night. Smith's groundbreaking work has been pivotal in addressing pressing societal issues such as sexism, racism, and bigotry while sparking intergenerational and cross-cultural dialogues on mental health, sexual abuse, and environmental racism.

With an impressive portfolio of collaborations that includes industry giants like MAC, Facebook, and Estée Lauder, Damien D. Smith has carved a unique niche in cinema and advocacy. His ability to weave compelling narratives into powerful campaigns has made him a force to be reckoned with.

Smith's latest project, a documentary titled "TARGET ST. LOUIS Vol. 1©," promises to be a gripping exposé on a dark chapter in American history. The film unravels the untold story of secret chemical testing conducted by the United States Military on the unsuspecting citizens of St. Louis's Northside. Narrated through the voices of survivors who courageously share their experiences as unwitting test subjects, the film sheds light on a chilling chapter that predates the Flint, Michigan, water crisis.

Smith says "TARGET ST. LOUIS Vol. 1©' is not just a historical account; it's a stark reminder of the profound responsibilities we bear as a society to confront the past and its consequences. This film is a testament to the resilience of the human spirit and the importance of transparency and accountability in institutions of power."

This shocking documentary primarily focuses on the predominantly African-American residents of northern St. Louis who were subjected to Cold War experiments. "Target: St Louis Vol. 1" peels back the layers of secrecy surrounding these experiments and scrutinizes the US Military's actions, which breached the promises of public safety enshrined in the Constitution for all US citizens.

The acclaimed director adds "The issues we delve into—experiments conducted on unwitting citizens, particularly in marginalized communities—are not confined to history. They resonate in our present, making it more critical than ever to reckon with our past. By bringing this story to light, we aim to provoke thought, inspire change, and ensure that such injustices are never repeated. In these times of increased social awareness and activism, 'TARGET ST. LOUIS Vol. 1©' is a timely call to action for a more just and accountable future."

The multi-talented Smith is also at the helm of Detangled, an innovative platform focused on leveraging storytelling and community building for large-scale social impact; Co-founded by Smith and Civil Rights Attorney Nia Weeks, Detanlged's impact has been nothing short of transformative. Detangled's integrated campaign strategy was pivotal in nearly doubling voter turnout during Louisiana's historic 2020 election. Furthermore, the platform was instrumental in successfully passing the CROWN Act across the state.

Director and writer Damien D. Smith's dedication to uncovering the truth and sparking meaningful change is evident in "TARGET ST. LOUIS Vol. 1©." The docudrama is poised to be a powerful catalyst for awareness and reflection on the responsibilities of those in positions of power and authority.

