St. Johnsbury Barracks / Aggravated Assault and Disorderly Conduct

VSP News Release-Incident

 

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

NEWS RELEASE

       

CASE#: 23A4007448

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Rodzel                             

STATION: St. Johnsbury Barracks                     

CONTACT#: 802-222-4680

 

DATE/TIME: October 7, 2023, at approximately 1351 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: Old Railroad Bed, accessed near Welton Rd, Groton

 

ACCUSED: Donald Pinette                                                

AGE: 60

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Groton, VT

VIOLATION: Aggravated Assault

 

ACCUSED: Brent Abare

AGE: 59

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Groton, VT

VIOLATION: Disorderly Conduct

 

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

 

On October 7, 2023, at approximately 1351 hours, Troopers from the St. Johnsbury Barracks responded to a reported disturbance on the Old Railroad Bed in Groton, near the Welton Rd access point. Troopers determined that Donald Pinette and Brent Abare were the parties involved in a verbal and physical altercation. As a result of the investigation, Abare was cited for Disorderly Conduct and Pinette was taken into custody for Aggravated Assault. Pinette was transported to the Vermont State Police's Bradford Outpost for processing.

 

At the conclusion of the processing, Pinette was issued and released on court ordered conditions of release. Both Pinette and Abare were ordered to appear on 10/9/2023 at 1230 hours in Caledonia County Criminal Court to answer to the above charges.

 

Anyone who witnessed the altercation is asked to contact Trooper Rodzel of the St. Johnsbury Barracks at 802-222-4680.

 

COURT ACTION: Y

COURT DATE/TIME: October 9, 2023 at 1230 hours             

COURT: Caledonia Criminal Court

LODGED - LOCATION: N/A   

BAIL: N/A

MUG SHOT: NOT AVAILABLE

 

*Please note:  court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.

