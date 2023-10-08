MACAU, October 7 - Possible warning signals to be issued due to the impact on "Koinu"

Update Time: 2023-10-08 02:00

Signals Forecast Period Probability Typhoon Signal No.3 In effect Typhoon Signal No.8 Afternoon to evening on 8th Oct Medium "blue" Storm Surge Warning Afternoon on 8th Oct Medium

Severe Typhoon "Koinu" is slowly approaching the coastal area of Guangdong.

According to the present forecast track, "Koinu" will continue to approach the Pearl River Estuary in the next two days. Although the circulation of "Koinu" is small, its forecast track is more northward than expected and may pass within 120 kilometers south of Macao. Therefore the probability to issue Tropical Cyclone Signal No.8 between afternoon and nighttime on Sunday (8th) has been increased to moderate.

Affected by the rainbands of "Koinu", the local wind will continue to strengthen and reach wind force level 6 to 8 with gusts on Sunday (8th). Showers will become more frequent and heavy at times on Sunday (8th) and Monday (9th).

Meanwhile, since the forecast track of "Koinu" is more northward than expected, there may be flooding below 0.5 meters caused by storm surge in low-lying areas between midnight and morning on Monday (9th), and the probability to issue Blue Storm Surge Warning Signal on Sunday (8th) afternoon has been increased to moderate. The public is advised to pay attention to the latest weather information.

Remarks: The probabilities of issuing severe weather warning signals for the next one or two days are provided in the table. Public can learn the possibility of being affected by the tropical cyclone over the specific period of time in Macao so that necessary precautions can be well prepared earlier. Please keep notice of our latest information.