UPDATE: VSP Press Release/23B1006775/Train vs. MV crash with fatality

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

VERMONT STATE POLICE INVESTIGATE FATAL CAR TRAIN COLLISION

VERNON, VT – Vermont State Police are investigating a collision between an Amtrak passenger train and a 2002 Toyota Rav4 in the town of Vernon that resulted in the death of an occupant of the car.

State Police dispatch received a 911 call just after 5pm on Friday, October 6, 2023, reporting an automobile accident near the intersection of Route 142 and Bemis Road in Vernon. Upon arrival at the scene Troopers learned the crash involved an Amtrak train striking the vehicle.

The male operator and female passenger of the car were transported to Brattleboro Memorial Hospital where the male was pronounced deceased. The female was transported to Dartmouth Hitchcock Medical Center where she is being treated for injuries and her condition is unknown at this time. Identification of the male and female are pending notification of next of kin.

No one was injured on the train and it continued its route after a delay.

The Vermont State Police Crash Reconstruction Team investigated at the scene with remote assistance from Amtrak Police. Route 142 in the area of the accident was closed during the investigation but has since re-opened.

No other information is available at this time, an updated release will be sent when additional details become available.

Vermont State Police were assisted by Vermont AOT, New England Central Railroad, the Amtrak Road Foreman, Vernon Fire Department and Rescue.

If anyone has information related to the crash, please contact Trooper Timothy Alibozek with the Vermont State Police, Westminster Barracks at 802-722-4600.