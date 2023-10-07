Shaftsbury Barracks / Home Improvement Fraud

VSP News Release - Incident

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

CASE#: 23B3003969

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Daniel Krzeminski

STATION: Shaftsbury Barracks

CONTACT#: 802-442-5421

DATE/TIME: August of 2022 – August of 2023.

INCIDENT LOCATION: Hamilton Hollow Rd, Sandgate VT.

VIOLATION: Home Improvement Fraud

ACCUSED: Robert Billings Jr.

AGE: 50

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Bennington, VT.

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On 08-24-2023, at approximately 14:26 hours, the Vermont State Police received a call regarding a home improvement fraud that occurred on Hamilton Hill Road, in the town of Sandgate VT. Further investigation revealed that Robert Billings Jr. (50) was contracted to replace a water tank at a residence on Hamilton Hill Road, however, Billings Jr. did not complete or finish the work that was promised. Billings Jr. accepted payment for the work, however, did not refund the victim. Billings Jr. was located on 10/04/2023 by Bennington Police Department and was issued a citation to appear at the Bennington County Superior Court – Criminal Division to answer for the charge.

COURT ACTION: Yes

COURT DATE/TIME:

COURT: Bennington County Superior Court - Criminal Division

LODGED - LOCATION: N/A

BAIL: N/A

MUG SHOT: Yes

*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the court’s discretion. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm the arraignment time.