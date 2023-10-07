Maryland State Police Investigating Fatal Crash In Queen Anne’s County

October 7, 2023

(CHURCH HILL, MD) – Maryland State Police are investigating a fatal crash between two vehicles in Queen Anne’s County earlier this morning.

Troopers from the Centreville Barrack responded about 5 a.m. Saturday for a report of a crash on Route 301 South at Route 19 in Church Hill, Maryland. According to a preliminary investigation, a 2022 Lexus ES sedan was traveling north on Route 301. The Lexus for unknown reasons crossed over the center median into the southbound lanes before crashing head-on with a Freightliner tractor-trailer.

The driver of the Lexus was pronounced deceased at the scene by emergency medical services personnel. The deceased has yet to be positively identified. The driver of the Freightliner, Richard Carroll, 52, of Glenolden, Pennsylvania, was transported to the University of Maryland Shore Medical Center in Chestertown for treatment of injuries.

Fire and emergency medical services personnel from Church Hill Volunteer Fire Co. and Queen Anne’s County responded to the scene. The Maryland Department of Transportation State Highway Administration also responded to assist with road closures. Route 301 South is shutdown.

Personnel from the Maryland State Police Commercial Vehicle Enforcement Division responded to assist with the investigation. The Maryland State Police Crash Team is leading the investigation.

The cause of the crash is under investigation.

###

