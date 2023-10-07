The President of Turkmenistan received the Secretary General of the International Expositions Bureau

On October 5, 2023, President of Turkmenistan Serdar Berdimuhamedov received the Secretary General of the International Expositions Bureau (BIE) Dimitri Kerkentzes.

During the meeting, the guest emphasized the BIE’s continued interest in expanding traditional cooperation with our country, noting the high level of Turkmenistan in organizing exhibitions at international venues.

Welcoming the guest, the head of state expressed confidence that the current visit will serve to strengthen the partnership relations of Turkmenistan with the International Expositions Bureau.

An exchange of views took place on further areas of interaction in the field of exhibition and fair activities conducted under the auspices of the BIE, and on the possibilities of studying best practices in this area.

As the head of state noted, Turkmenistan is implementing program activities to develop international trade and economic cooperation, emphasizing that the “Concept of international exhibition activities of Turkmenistan for 2024-2025” was recently adopted, according to which our country intends to further expand cooperation with BIE.

As a member of the International Bureau of Expositions, Turkmenistan actively participates in world and specialized shows, stated President Serdar Berdimuhamedov. As you know, in recent years our country has been represented at exhibition venues in Shanghai, Milan, Astana and Dubai.

In this context, the head of state congratulated the Secretary General of the BIE on the start of the international horticultural exhibition EXPO 2023 Doha, held under the auspices of the International Expositions Bureau, on October 2 this year in the State of Qatar, wishing the forum successful work. As noted, a pavilion of our country was organized at this international show, and the National Day of Turkmenistan is planned to be held on October 9.

The President of Turkmenistan also stated our country’s interest in participating in the World Forum EXPO 2025 in Osaka (Japan), emphasizing that the established organizing committee is carrying out appropriate work in this direction.

The head of state noted the great potential for expanding cooperation with the BIE, emphasizing that in the future Turkmenistan intends to consider the possibilities of holding exhibitions of international significance and global development in our country.