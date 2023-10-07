Lane Closures on County Route 23 (Stone Church Road), Wheeling, to Begin Wednesday, October 11, 2023

Page Content

A portion of County Route 23, at 1051 Stone Church Road, in Wheeling, will be restricted to lane from 8:00 a.m. to 3:30 p.m., on Wednesday, October 11, 2023, for a gas line repair. Motorists are advised to reduce speed and expect delays. Traffic will be maintained by flaggers.



Inclement weather or unforeseen circumstances could change the project schedule.​​