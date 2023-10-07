A portion of County Route 23, at 1051 Stone Church Road, in Wheeling, will be restricted to lane from 8:00 a.m. to 3:30 p.m., on Wednesday, October 11, 2023, for a gas line repair. Motorists are advised to reduce speed and expect delays. Traffic will be maintained by flaggers. Inclement weather or unforeseen circumstances could change the project schedule.
You just read:
Lane Closures on County Route 23 (Stone Church Road), Wheeling, to Begin Wednesday, October 11, 2023
EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content.
As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™,
tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our
Editorial Guidelines
for more information.