Traffic delay on WV 72, River Road, to Begin Monday, October 9, 2023

There will be a traffic delay on WV 72, River Road, from the junction of County Route 51, Catherine Street, in Rowlesburg, to the junction of WV 7, Veteran's Memorial Highway, from 7:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. Monday, October 9, 2023. through Friday, October 20, 2023, for ditching and shoulder work. Daytime operations only.

One lane two-way traffic will be maintained with flaggers. Expect delays. Motorists are advised to plan ahead and allow additional time for their commute. Please note that inclement weather or unforeseen circumstances could change the project schedule.​​

