Pavement Milling Operations on West Race Street, in Berkeley County, to Begin Monday, October 9, 2023

Pavement milling operations will be conducted on West Race Street, County Route 10, between Randolph Street and Raleigh Street, in Berkeley County, between the hours of 7 a.m. and 1 p.m., on Monday, October 9, 2023. Flaggers will be present to direct traffic. Motorists are advised to stay alert and travel with caution through the work zone. Please use an alternate route, if possible. Exact schedule is weather dependent.​​