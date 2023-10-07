Work zone accident in Pendleton County causes temporary closure on US 33

Page Content

A section of US 33 is closed on Allegheny Mountain in Pendleton County after a tractor-trailer wrecked in a work zone.



A truck heading east crashed on Allegheny Mountain a little after noon. The truck hit two pieces of equipment before coming to rest in a work zone where contractors are working on a safety project to install reinforced guardrails.



The driver was taken to the hospital by helicopter.



“This section of road has a historically high crash rate,” said Jason Foster, P.E., West Virginia Division of Highways (WVDOH) Chief Engineer of Development. “We’re trying to reduce those crashes by installing a barrier.”



In March 2023, the WVDOH awarded Phoenix Excavating LLC a contract for $1,286,039 to install reinforced guardrails on US 33 to help protect traffic on the mountain switchback. The heavy-duty guardrail system includes guardrails on both the front and back of each individual post, and features two tiers of guardrail. The posts supporting the guardrails will also be sunk deeper into the earth than standard guardrails.



US 33 is expected to reopen later in the afternoon.



The WVDOH urges drivers to remain alert when passing through work zones, pay attention to signs and other safety devices, and stay off cell phones. In 2022, there were 800 crashes in West Virginia work zones, killing eight people and injuring 276.​​