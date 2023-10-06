Seventh District Officers Honored with Achievement Medal

Five members of the Metropolitan Police Department’s Seventh District were honored with Achievement Medals for apprehending a suspect and recovering a firearm.

On Wednesday, August 30, 2023, Officer Ronald Young and Field Training Officer (FTO) Joseph Bruno were patrolling the Seventh District when Officer Young recognized a wanted vehicle. Officer Young then contacted Detective Thomas Ellingsworth, who confirmed that the vehicle was being sought by the Seventh District Detectives Office for a firearms offense that occurred the month prior.

Officer Adam Gottesmann then arrived to assist Officer Young and FTO Bruno, and the three officers stopped the wanted vehicle. Detective Ellingsworth and Detective Corey Fenwick then arrived on scene to interview the driver. During their investigation, FTO Bruno observed a loaded ghost gun with an extended magazine in the center console of the vehicle. The driver was subsequently placed under arrest for numerous firearms offenses.

“Removing illegal firearms from our streets is a top priority, and our officers continue to deliver results while emphasizing professionalism and safety,” Acting Chief Pamela A. Smith stated. “The attention to detail and teamwork shown by these officers and detectives were exemplary.”

MPD is dedicated to giving our officers the training and tools they need to defend, protect, and save the lives of the residents and visitors of the District of Columbia. For information on how to join the Metropolitan Police Department, please visit: https://joinmpd.dc.gov/

###