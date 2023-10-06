Zoodealio Unveils CapXLight: A Turnkey Solution for Single Family Rental Funds Seeking High-Quality, Rent-Ready Homes

Zoodealio's stylish CapXLight Kitchen Remodel Zoodealio's CapXLight Bathroom Remodel Example of Zoodealio's CapXLight Bathroom Remodel

Zoodealio launches #CapXLight: fully renovated, rent-ready homes in Sunbelt, offering rental funds low CapEx and instant ROI. #RealEstateInvest

GILBERT, ARIZONA, USA, October 6, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Zoodealio, a trailblazer in the real estate and technology sectors, is excited to announce its latest innovation, CapXLight. This new product line of fully renovated, rent-ready single-family homes is designed to offer single family rental funds a seamless entry into the lucrative rental market across the Sunbelt States.

CapXLight homes are meticulously renovated with high-quality construction and materials, ensuring low CapEx expenses for years to come. Each home is a testament to Zoodealio’s commitment to excellence, offering rental funds an opportunity to minimize the stabilization period and maximize returns, as assets are ready to be rented immediately.

“We’ve meticulously designed CapXLight to be the golden ticket for single family rental funds. Every home is not just a property but a carefully crafted asset, renovated to the highest standards, ensuring minimal operational costs and maximized returns,” said Kala Laos, CEO of Zoodealio. “In the competitive rental landscape, CapXLight is the edge that funds need to optimize their portfolios.”

The strategic location of CapXLight homes across the Sunbelt States ensures rental funds can tap into thriving rental markets with a ready-to-go portfolio. The quality of construction and materials used promises reduced maintenance and CapEx expenses, ensuring consistent and optimized returns.

Zoodealio’s CapXLight is more than a product; it’s a strategic advantage for single family rental funds. It epitomizes efficiency, quality, and profitability, marking a significant milestone in the real estate investment landscape.

About Zoodealio:

Zoodealio is at the forefront of revolutionizing the real estate sector, offering innovative solutions that bridge technology and real estate. With products like the cash offer platform and now CapXLight, Zoodealio is the partner of choice for real estate agents and single family rental funds looking to optimize their operations and profitability.