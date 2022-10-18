Home sellers now get instant cash offers with real-time updates

Zoodealio member helping home sellers Zoodealio's updated Offer Dashboard with instant offers

Real estate agents make it easy for home sellers to get instant cash offers and real-time updates giving them ability to sell their home with certainty

It’s kinda like using Amazon Prime to sell your home.” — Kala Laos, CEO, Zoodealio

GILBERT, AZ, USA, October 18, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Zoodealio, the real estate industry’s leading independent iBuyer platform announced today they have added several enhancements and new features to their platform. The updated user interface now gives potential sellers access to details on all of the selling options available to them, an instant home valuation and real-time preliminary cash offers. All of these have been developed to increase user engagement and ultimately to provide agents and brokers with high quality seller leads.

“This is not just an estimate of value, this is a cash offer to purchase the home right now,” said Kala Laos, co-founder and CEO of Zoodealio. The customer facing site has been enhanced to allow potential home sellers to provide more detail on their first visit to the site. Now potential home sellers can see their preliminary cash offers increase as they add more data, this gives them the opportunity to make better informed selling decisions faster than a comparative market analysis alone. “When sellers view their Offer Dashboard, they can instantly see cash offers and other selling solutions, alongside what their real estate agent can sell their home for on the open market.”

Zoodealio serves three distinct groups, sellers who need a home sold quickly and efficiently, investors who need to buy homes that fit their business model, and agents who need solid marketing and lead generation options to survive. This update sets up a win, win, win situation: potential sellers get the cash offer and/or representation they need instantly, investors get the opportunity to buy the inventory they desire and agents get warmer leads and more listings. “One of the ways we help everyone involved is by giving the seller the opportunity to increase their preliminary offer by adding more details and images, this will increase engagement and provide agents and brokers with much warmer leads to call on, and help home sellers make better selling decisions,” said Zoodealio co-founder and COO Eliot Tomaszewski.

Asked about the importance of these updates Kala Laos said, “We are constantly working on improving, it’s in our DNA. Real estate is an industry where we are constantly adapting. At Zoodealio we’re always listening to our members, sellers and real estate pros alike, to keep our technology on the cutting edge. In this update we went in to answer our agent’s need for high quality leads and the sellers need to see real cash offers they can accept right now." These needs mesh well together and the addition of the instant preliminary offer that shows the difference in selling solutions fills both needs. “It’s kinda like using Amazon Prime to sell your home,” she added.

Tomaszewski said, “Agents tell us Zoodealio is an indispensable tool. Most sellers would gladly trade some equity for the convenience of an all cash offer and Zoodealio has access to vast amounts of institutional funds so real estate agents can now offer a viable option for the one in 20 homes that are sold to an iBuyer. It puts a full suite of real estate tools at agents’ fingertips, these make the decision easy for agents and brokers.”

“It is highly unlikely that any software to system will eliminate the need for agents to guide buyers and sellers through the process. Real estate is a high touch, high trust industry, we are helping to streamline the process,” said Laos. With the new update agents will have easier access to the tools they use everyday to attract motivated sellers, Zoodealio members understand the need to develop and nurture real-world human connections in the real estate space, the new update gives clients a much smoother user experience on the front end and several new tools for the agents on the back end.

Since 2020, thousands of real estate agents have used the software to evolve with the market rather than risk going “extinct” as the new technology takes over. And Zoodealio empowers agents, preserving their foothold in the community and retaining that “human touch” that knows a house is also a home for each seller. By contrast, an iBuyer offer is driven purely by an algorithm without considering the intricacies of a local market. If a seller does opt for an iBuyer offer for their home, the agent is still offered a commission.

Learn how the tools Zoodealio offers can help you maintain – and grow – your real estate business. Find out more at Zoodealio.com.