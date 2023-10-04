Zoodealio Announces the Launch of “Blast” - A New Feature Empowering Real Estate Agents with Automated Lead Generation

Blast guarantees happy clients and customers!

Meet Blast: Zoodealio's new tool sends monthly RealValue & cash offers to homeowners. Automate lead gen, and maximize value! #BlastOff #PropTech

Blast ensures real estate agents are not just seen, but they’re remembered, valued, and trusted.” — Kala Laos

GILBERT, ARIZONA, USA, October 4, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Zoodealio, the innovative company transforming the real estate landscape with its cash offer platform, is excited to unveil a groundbreaking new feature - “Blast”. This enhancement is set to supercharge real estate agents’ lead generation efforts, automating the process and ensuring homeowners receive the most competitive cash offers.

Blast is a monthly email that delivers homeowners an updated RealValue - an automated valuation model - alongside their cash offer value, historical data, and insights on how these figures have evolved over time. Real estate agents can now effortlessly keep their value proposition at the forefront of homeowners’ minds, fostering stronger relationships and driving engagement.

“Blast is not just a feature; it’s a game changer. In today’s competitive market, staying top of mind with homeowners is paramount. Blast ensures that real estate agents are not just seen, but they’re remembered, valued, and trusted,” said Kala Laos, CEO of Zoodealio. “We’re empowering agents with technology that not only simplifies but amplifies their outreach, ensuring every homeowner realizes the full potential of their property’s worth.”

Zoodealio’s platform is renowned for connecting real estate agents to billions of dollars in purchasing power, translating into competitive cash offers and tailored selling solutions. The introduction of Blast is expected to bolster this ecosystem, offering real-time tracking and reporting features that inform agents of homeowners’ engagement levels, enabling personalized follow-ups and strategic engagement.

With the integration of Blast, Zoodealio reaffirms its commitment to equipping real estate agents with cutting-edge tools that optimize their service delivery, ensuring homeowners never leave too much money on the table. The synergy of RealValue and Blast is poised to redefine the real estate cash offer landscape, marking a significant milestone in Zoodealio’s journey of innovation and excellence.

About Zoodealio: Zoodealio offers a revolutionary cash offer platform that empowers real estate agents to provide competitive cash offers and tailored selling solutions to homeowners. With a blend of innovative technology, including the RealValue automated valuation model, and connection to a vast pool of purchasing power, Zoodealio ensures optimal offers that reflect the true value of every home.