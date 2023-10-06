Middle Tennessee Scheduled Lane Closures Oct. 5-11, 2023

DAVIDSON COUNTY I-24

On call concrete pavement repair at various locations in Region 3

· 10/6 – 10/8, Continuously 12 a.m. – 9 a.m. The on ramp to I-24 EB from Old Hickory Blvd., will be closed from 8PM on Friday 10/6 until Noon on Sunday 10/8. A detour will be in place.

DAVIDSON / RUTHERFORD COUNTY 1-24

The construction of an Intelligent Transportation System and operational upgrades from Nashville to Murfreesboro on I-24 from I-440 to U.S. 231 (S.R. 10)

· 10/8, 5 a.m. – 8 a.m., There will be lane closure and rolling road blocks on I-24 to reinstall Lane Control Gantry 1 at MM 54. Rolling road blocks will extend on I-440 and I-40 as well.

CHEATHAM COUNTY I-40

The resurfacing of I-40 in Cheatham County from the Williamson County Line (LM 0.00) to the Davidson County line (LM 7.15)

· Nightly, 8 p.m. – 5 a.m., There will be nighttime Lane closures to for guardrail installation, milling and paving operations. (MM 184-191)

DAVIDSON COUNTY I-40

The resurfacing on I-40 from U.S. 70S (S.R.1) (L.M. 4.71) to near U.S. 70 (S.R. 24, Charlotte Pike) (l.M. 9.61)

· Nightly, 8 p.m. – 5 a.m., There will be alternating lane and ramp closures for striping operations.

The grading, drainage, construction of bridges, retaining walls and paving on I-40 (MM 216) at the Donelson Pike interchange

· 10/6 & 10/10, 10 a.m. – 2 p.m., There will be rolling roadblocks on I-40 for blasting. Blasts are tentatively scheduled for 10/6 and 10/10 at 1pm.

· Nightly, 8 p.m. – 4 a.m., There will be lane closures on the Exit 216 ramp from I-40 WB to install an AT&T duct bank

DICKSON / WILLIAMSON / CHEATHAM / DAVIDSON COUNTIES I-40

The expansion of the SmartWay Intelligent Transportation System (ITS) on I-40 from near I-840 in Dickson County to near U.S. 70S (Exit 196) in Davidson County

· Daily, 7:30 a.m. – 6 p.m., There will be temporary daytime shoulder closures in both directions for conduit installation at various locations throughout the project limits. (MM 174-196)

HUMPHREYS / HICKMAN COUNTIES

The resurfacing of I-40 in Humphreys and Hickman County

· Nightly, 7 p.m. – 5 a.m., (excluding weekends) There will be temporary nighttime lane closures in both directions for pavement markings. (MM 135 – 149)

DAVIDSON COUNTY I-65

The random on-call pavement markings on various interstates and state routes.

· Nightly, 8 p.m. – 5 a.m., There will be nighttime lane closure for detail striping items along I-65 NB and SB. Lane closures will be required in each direction for the installation detailed striping items. (mm 87-96)

The repair of the bridges on I-65 over Arthur Avenue (L.M. 8.80) and the repair of the bridge on I-40 over I-40, I-65 and the I-65 ramp (L.M. 16.14).

· Nightly, 8 p.m. – 5 a.m., There will be alternating lane closures in both directions on I-65 from the I-40 interchange to Rosa L Parks Blvd (Exit 85) for deck and parapet demolition.

I-65 bridge repair at Rivergate

· Nightly, 8 p.m. – 5 a.m., There will be a lane closure on I-65 NB and SB from near the Rivergate exit for bridge repair activities.

· LOOK AHEAD: 10/6 continuously until 10/9

o 8 p.m. – 5 a.m. Northbound and 6 p.m. – 5 a.m., southbound, There will be weekend lane closure starting Friday night till Monday morning for bridge repair. Two lane will remain open during the day and Rivergate Parkway will be closed with a detour in place.

DAVIDSON COUNTY I-65 / SR 254

The grading, drainage, construction of a retaining wall, signals and paving on I-65 at the NB exit ramp to SR 254 (OHB, Exit 74A)

· Daily, 9 a.m. – 3 p.m. and 8 p.m. – 5 a.m., There will be temporary lane closures on SR 254 (OHB) in both directions for grading and signal work. Two lanes will remain open in each direction.

GILES COUNTY I-65

The resurfacing on I-65 from the Alabama state line to S of U.S. 64 (S.R. 15) including thin epoxy overlay on the bridge over S.R. 273

· Nightly, 6 p.m. – 6 a.m., Alternating NB & SB lane closures for milling and paving. One lane will remain open at all times.

MAURY COUNTY I-65

Grading, Paving and bridges at I-65 and SR 99 interchange.

· 10/8-10/11, 8 P.M. – 6 A.M., There will be a temporary lane closure on I-65 NB and SB to move and remove barrier rail.. One lane will remain open at all times.

ROBERTSON COUNTY I-65

Interstate Widening - Grading, drainage, construction of bridges and retaining walls, ITS and paving

· Nightly, 8 p.m. – 5 a.m. There will be temporary lane closures on I-65 NB and SB for roadway maintenance, one lane will always remain open.

WILLIAMSON COUNTY I-65

I-65 Interchange at Buckner Road

· Daily, 9 a.m. – 3 p.m., There will be rolling roadblocks on I-65 NB and SB from LM 55.4 to LM 56.0 for blasting operations.

RUTHERFORD COUNTY I-840

The resurfacing of I-840 from the West Fork Stones River Bridge to near Exit 61

· Nightly, 8 p.m. – 5 a.m., There will be alternating lane closures on I-840 for pavement markings.

DAVIDSON COUNTY SR 1

Replacement of Broadway Bridge

· Continuous closure until 9/8, Broadway bridge will be closed continuously from 8th Avenue to 13th Avenue for bridge replacement.

· 10/5 – 10/11, 8 p.m. – 6 a.m., excluding weekends, There will be two lanes in each direction closed on SR-1 (Broadway) between 10th Ave S and 12th Ave for striping. This shift will reduce the bridge down to 1 lane in each direction and a single pedestrian path across the bridge.

DAVIDSON COUNTY SR 45

The random on-call signing on various Interstate and State Routes

· Daily, 9 a.m. – 3 p.m., Flat sheet sign and footer installation

DAVIDSON COUNTY SR 24

The resurfacing on SR 24 (Lebanon Road) from near Stones River Road(LM 21.90) to Highland View Drive (LM 23.83).

· Daily, (excl. weekends), 9 a.m. – 3 p.m., There will be intermittent, alternating lane and ramp closures on SR 24(US 70), (Lebanon Rd), for utility adjustments and milling.

DAVIDSON COUNTY SR 112

SR 112 (US 41A/Clarksville Pike) from SR 12 (Ashland City Highway) to SR 155 (Briley Pkwy.)

· Daily, 9 a.m. – 3 p.m., There will be a temporary alternating lane closure on SR 112 Clarksville Pike in both directions for grade work, paving, installation of storm drainage, sanitary sewer, installation of water line, underground communications and overhead power. Courtney Avenue, Kings Lane, West Hamilton Lane and the merging lane to Nashville on Ashland City highway will be closed. Flaggers will be utilized.

DAVIDSON COUNTY SR 155

The resurfacing on SR 155 from U.S. 41 (S.R. 1, Murfreesboro Road) (LM 4.30) to near NERR Railroad underpass (LM 9.00), including bridge expansion joint repair.

· Nightly, 8 p.m. – 5 a.m., There will be alternating lane closures and ramp closures, in both directions, on SR 155 from SR 1 to near NERR Railroad underpass for shoulder stone and guardrail placement.

The resurfacing on SR 155 from Brick Church Pike to I-65

· Nightly, 8 p.m. – 5 a.m., There will be alternating lane closures on Briley Parkway, from Brick Church Pike to I-65, for resurfacing activities.

DAVIDSON COUNTY SR 255

The grading, drainage, construction of bridges, retaining walls and paving on I-40 (MM 216) at the Donelson Pike interchange

· Nightly, 8 p.m. – 4 a.m., There will be a lane closure on Donelson Pk at the I-40 overpass to install AT&T an duct bank.

MONTGOMERY COUNTY SR 112 / SR 76

Intersection Improvements. Grading, Drainage and Construction of Retaining walls.

· Daily, 9 a.m. – 3 p.m., Temporary ane closures for utility relocation, grading and drainage installation.

MONTGOMERY COUNTY SR 48

The repair of the bridges on S.R. 48 over Bartons Creek (L.M. 0.40) and Louise Creek (L.M. 3.36).

· Continuous, The bridges will be reduced to one lane in order to demo the old bridge and reconstruct. Traffic will be controlled by a temporary signals at each bridge.

RUTHERFORD COUNTY SR 10

The resurfacing on S.R. 10 from the Bedford County line (L.M. 0.00) to S.R. 269 East. (L.M. 4.29)

· Nightly, 8 p.m. – 4 a.m., There will be temporary lane closures for installation of epoxy overlay at bridge over Dry Fork Creek.

RUTHERFORD COUNTY SR 96

The resurfacing on SR-96 from Carol Drive (L.M. 6.45) to near I-24 (L.M. 9.5)

· Nightly, 8 p.m. – 5 a.m., There will be alternating lane closures on SR-96 for pavement markings.

The resurfacing on SR-96 from Compton Road (16.73) to Cainsville Pike (20.50)

· Daily, 9 a.m. – 3 p.m., There will be flagging operations for resurfacing activites.

RUTHERFORD COUNTY SR 99

The grading, drainage, construction of retaining walls, signals and paving on SR-99 (New Salem Hwy) from near I-24 to SR-96 (Old Fort Pkwy)

· Nightly, 8 p.m. – 5 a.m., There will be alternating lane closures on Middle TN Blvd for waterline installation.

RUTHERFORD COUNTY SR 266

The grading, drainage, construction of two concrete bulb tee beam bridges, signals, and paving on SR-266 (Jefferson Pike) from SR-102 (LM 5.0) to E. of I-840 (LM 9).

· Daily, 9 a.m. – 3 p.m., There will be periodic flagging operations for construction activities.

The removal of Portland Cement Concrete and repaving on SR-266 at the intersection of Weakley Lane and SR-102

· 10/6 – 10/9 at 8 p.m. - 5 a.m., continuous, There will be lane closures in both directions to shift traffic to replace concrete pavement with asphalt. One lane in each direction will remain open.

WILLIAMSON COUNTY SR 11

The resurfacing on U.S.31A (S.R. 11) from the Rutherford County Line (L.M. 0) to S.R. 96 (Murfreesboro Rd.) (L.M. 7.41), including bridge expansion joint repair and thin epoxy overlay

· Daily, 9 a.m. – 3 p.m., There will be a lane closure for final striping and scoring.

WILLIAMSON COUNTY SR 96

Grading, drainage, construction of bridges and signals on SR 96 from east of Arno Rd (LM 14.72) to SR 252 (Wilson Pk) (LM 20.62).

· Daily, 9 a.m. – 3 p.m., There will be lane closures and brief stoppages of traffic for traffic control and grading operations.

WILLIAMSON COUNTY SR 11

The resurfacing on U.S.31A (S.R. 11) from the Rutherford County Line (L.M. 0) to S.R. 96 (Murfreesboro Rd.) (L.M. 7.41), including bridge expansion joint repair and thin epoxy overlay

· Daily, 9 a.m. – 3 p.m., There will be a lane closure for milling and paving operations.

WILLIAMSON COUNTY SR 106

I-65 Interchange at Buckner Road

· Daily, 9a.m. – 3 p.m., (excl. Sunday) There will be intermittent flagging operation on Lewisburg Pike (SR 106) from LM 3.7 to LM 4.0 for construction activities.

WILLIAMSON COUNTY SR 252

The resurfacing on S.R. 252 from north of Raintree Parkway (L.M. 7.77) to near U.S. 31 (S.R. 6, Franklin Road) (L.M. 13.33)

· 9 a.m. – 3 p.m., There will be lane closures on Wilson Pk from Church St to near Raintree Pkwy for milling, paving, and striping.

Grading, drainage, construction of bridges and signals on SR 96 from east of Arno Rd (LM 14.72) to SR 252 (Wilson Pk) (LM 20.62)

· 10/7 continuously until 10/15, There will be a full closure of Wilson Pk to lower the alignment, build a temporary lane shift, and install catch basins.

Scheduled Maintenance Work

DAVIDSON COUNTY I-65 / I-24

Cleaning Graffiti & Install Bridge Signs, Install Chevron Signs

· 10/5, 8 p.m. – 5 a.m., SB/EB lanes 2 and 3 will be closed

DAVIDSON COUNTY I-24

Bridge Inspection (MM 49) of the Siliman Evans Bridge

· 10/7, 7 a.m. – 11 a.m., EB right lane closed

· 10/8, 7 a.m. – 11 a.m., WB right lane closed

BEDFORD COUNTY SR

Event Lane closure

· 10/7, 8 a.m. – 6 p.m., Old Time Harvest Festival in Wartrace. This is an event closure. They will have traffic control, detour, and signage. This is a single day event.

Motorists are encouraged to use caution and obey reduced speed limits in all TDOT work zones, regardless of lane closure activity. Information in this report is provided to the Department of Transportation by the contractors. Most work is weather dependent and subject to change due to inclement weather.

From your desktop or mobile device, get the latest construction activity and live streaming SmartWay traffic cameras at www.TNSmartWay.com/Traffic. Travelers can also dial 511 from any land-line or cellular phone for travel information, or follow us on Twitter at www.twitter.com/TN511 for statewide travel.

As always, drivers are reminded to use all motorist information tools wisely and Know Before You Go! by checking travel conditions before leaving for your destination. Drivers should never tweet, text or talk on a cell phone while behind the wheel.

