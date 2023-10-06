Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,002 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 465,544 in the last 365 days.

October 6 - Proposed Initiative #50 Qualifies For 2024 General Election Ballot

State of Colorado
Department of State
1700 Broadway
Suite 550
Denver, CO 80290

Jena Griswold
Secretary of State

Chris Beall
Deputy Secretary of State

Colorado state seal

News Release

State of Colorado
Department of State
1700 Broadway
Suite 550
Denver, CO 80290

Jena Griswold
Secretary of State

Chris Beall
Deputy Secretary of State

Media contacts
303-860-6903
Jack Todd - jack.todd@coloradosos.gov

Denver, October 6, 2023 - The Elections Division of the Colorado Secretary of State’s Office announced today that Proposed Initiative #50 (“Voter Approval to Retain Additional Property Tax Revenue”) obtained a sufficient number of signatures to qualify for the November 5, 2024 General Election ballot.

Proposed Initiative #50 proposes to change the Colorado Constitution, and therefore signatures were required from each state senate district equal to two percent of the total registered electors from the respective district. The Proposed Initiative was also required to meet the 124,238 signature threshold of all proposed initiatives.

Proposed Initiative #50 submitted 227,357 petition signatures. The Elections Division determined that proponents of Proposed Initiative #50 submitted the required number of valid signatures from each senate district, and a total of 172,231 valid signatures. A full summary of the submitted signatures by senate district can be found in the Statement of Sufficiency linked below.

Full Statement of Sufficiency for Proposed Initiative #50 (“Voter Approval to Retain Additional Property Tax Revenue”) (PDF). Text of Proposed Initiative #50 (PDF).

Signature Requirement for Statewide Initiative Petitions. Signature requirements are outlined by Article V, Section 1 (3) of the Colorado constitution and 1-40-116 of the Colorado Revised Statutes.

A copy of the petition is on file with the Secretary of State’s office.

You just read:

October 6 - Proposed Initiative #50 Qualifies For 2024 General Election Ballot

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more