FDLE, LCSO arrest South Carolina fugitive wanted for crimes against children

For Immediate Release

October 6, 2023



TALLAHASSEE, Fla. – Florida Department of Law Enforcement (FDLE) and Leon County Sheriff’s Office (LCSO) arrested South Carolina fugitive Alice Marie Ross, 52, on two charges related to criminal sexual misconduct with a minor and one charge of contributing to the delinquency of a minor.



FDLE Special Agent in Charge Mike Phillips said, “Ross is a dangerous felon who preys on children. FDLE’s Enforcement and Investigative Support Bureau (EIS) did an outstanding job identifying and locating this fugitive, carefully pursuing all leads and working with Leon County Sheriff’s Deputies to take her into custody and out of our community. I’m proud of our FDLE team and Leon County Sheriff’s Office for their quick work on this case.”



Leon County Sheriff Walt McNeil emphasized the dedication of LCSO deputies to respond when needed, stating, "This successful apprehension reflects the unwavering commitment of our law enforcement personnel. Whether it's addressing local criminal activity or collaborating to bring fugitives to justice, our deputies stand ready to protect our community and uphold the law."



The investigation began in June when the Greenville County South Carolina Sheriff’s Office requested FDLE’s Enforcement and Investigative Support Bureau’s assistance in locating Ross. Ross had absconded from South Carolina and was wanted on charges relating to child sexual abuse.



Through investigative techniques, FDLE developed credible information that Ross was residing in Tallahassee and working at a local restaurant. Agents conducted surveillance and positively identified Ross at her place of work. Agents request the LCSO’s assistance in making the arrest.



Ross was booked into the Leon County Jail yesterday and is awaiting extradition.



For Further Information Contact:

FDLE Public Information Office

(850) 410-7001

