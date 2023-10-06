Governor Abbott Appoints Rabe To 100th Judicial District Court

TEXAS, October 6 - October 6, 2023 | Austin, Texas | Appointment

Governor Greg Abbott has appointed Dale Rabe, Jr. to the 100th Judicial District Court in Carson, Childress, Collingsworth, Donley, and Hall counties for a term set to expire on December 31, 2024, or until his successor shall be duly elected and qualified.

Dale Rabe, Jr. of Childress is a solo practice attorney. He is a member of the State Bar of Texas, member and former president of the 100th Judicial District Bar Association, and former member of the 46th Judicial District Bar Association. He has served on the boards for the Childress County Hospital District and the Childress Municipal Development District. Additionally, he is a former board member and former president of the Childress Chamber of Commerce, former member and former president of the Childress Lions Club, and former volunteer and coach for the Childress Little League and Dub Nelson Flag Football League. Rabe received a Bachelor of Arts in Biology from The University of Texas at Austin and a Juris Doctor from Southern Methodist University School of Law.