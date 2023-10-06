Governor Abbott Appoints Three To Angelina And Neches River Authority Board Of Directors

TEXAS, October 6 - October 6, 2023 | Austin, Texas | Appointment

Governor Greg Abbott has appointed Jenny Sanders and Cory Blaylock and reappointed Eddie Hopkins to the Angelina and Neches River Authority Board of Directors for terms set to expire on September 5, 2029. The Board constructs, maintains, and operates in the valleys of the Neches River and its tributaries.

Jenny Sanders of Apple Springs is an independent contractor specializing in wildlife and private lands conservation projects and initiatives in Texas. She is a board member of the Texas Wildlife Association, Texas Forestry Museum, and the Apple Springs Independent School District. Additionally, she is a member of the Texas Chapter of The Wildlife Society, Texas Forestry Association, and The Longleaf Alliance. Sanders previously worked for the Texas Wildlife Association and Texas Agricultural Land Trust. Sanders received a Bachelor of Science in Rangeland Ecology and Management and a Master of Science in Wildlife and Fisheries Sciences from Texas A&M University.

Cory Blaylock of Lufkin is the director of Workforce Partnerships at IPC, International. She works to establish strategic partnerships that drive workforce development and economic growth. Her most recent efforts focus on the growth of registered apprenticeship programs and career and technical education in an effort to develop a skilled workforce for electronics manufacturers across the United States. She is a board member of the Lufkin Education Foundation and the Texas Forest Country Partnerships. Blaylock received a Bachelor of Science in Elementary Education from Fort Hays State University and a Master of Science in Science Education from Montana State University.

Eddie Hopkins of Jasper is the executive director of the Jasper Economic Development Corporation. He is board president of the Jasper Public School Foundation, immediate past chair of the Texas Forest Country Partnership, vice chair of the University Interscholastic League Sports Officials Committee, and executive director of the Texas High School Basketball Officials Association. Additionally, he is a board member of Workforce Solutions Deep East Texas, Jasper County Airport Advisory Board, and Jasper Higher Education and Technology. Hopkins has experience in Texas Law and General Curriculum from his time with the Texas Department of Public Safety, attended the Southern Methodist University School of Banking, and has completed courses in Economic Development through the Texas A&M Engineering Extension Service Basic Economic Development Program.