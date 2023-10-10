Joi Botanicals Ltd. and Freedom Cannabis Inc. Forge Groundbreaking Brand Licensing Agreement

Freedom Cannabis & JOI Botanicals

EDMONTON, ALBERTA, CANADA, October 10, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Joi Botanicals, a pioneer in the cannabis industry known for its exceptional cultivation practices and commitment to quality, is pleased to announce an exciting brand licensing agreement with Freedom Cannabis Inc., a leader in cannabis processing, packaging, and distribution. This strategic collaboration marks a significant milestone in both companies' journeys and promises to bring innovative products to the market.

Under this transformative agreement, Freedom Cannabis Inc. will take on the role of the processor, packager, and distributor for Joi Botanicals' esteemed range of branded products. Joi Botanicals, renowned for its premium flower offerings, is expanding its product portfolio to include an array of new formats, including vapes and other extracts. By entrusting Freedom with the final stages of product development, Joi Botanicals can focus on its core strength - cultivation - ensuring that the end-consumer receives products of unparalleled quality and purity.

What sets this partnership apart is the shared vision of environmental and social responsibility. Freedom Cannabis Inc. is a staunch advocate of ESG (Environmental, Social, and Governance) principles and has invested in Canada's largest rooftop solar installation, harnessing the power of clean energy to fuel its cultivation and processing operations. With a substantial 1.8MW of solar energy, Freedom exemplifies its dedication to sustainable practices and reducing its carbon footprint.

Freedom's commitment to community welfare is evident through its support of local initiatives. The company generously donates proceeds from its food garden to the local food bank, contributing to the well-being of the community it serves. By supporting 70 families in its operations and providing packaging solutions for over 30 Canadian licensed producers, Freedom plays a crucial role in the cannabis industry's growth and development.

"We are thrilled to join forces with Freedom Cannabis Inc. in this brand licensing agreement," said Tony Balakas CEO at Joi Botanicals. "This collaboration allows us to leverage Freedom's expertise in processing and packaging, ensuring that our products reach consumers in pristine condition. We are aligned not only in our pursuit of exceptional product quality but also in our commitment to sustainability and community uplift."

Nathaniel Garneau, Master Grower at Freedom Cannabis Inc., shared similar sentiments, stating, "The partnership with Joi Botanicals is a testament to our shared values and dedication to the well-being of consumers and communities. By harnessing our processing capabilities, we aim to amplify Joi's premium offerings and make a positive impact on the industry and the environment."

The brand licensing agreement between Joi Botanicals and Freedom Cannabis Inc. signifies a union of excellence, sustainability, and social responsibility. Both companies are excited for the positive ripple effect that working together will bring.

About Joi Botanicals:

Joi Botanicals Ltd. is a trailblazer in the cannabis industry, revered for its exceptional cultivation practices and unwavering commitment to quality. With a legacy of delivering premium flower products, Joi Botanicals is expanding its horizons to introduce innovative formats that promise an elevated cannabis experience.

Website: www.joibotanicals.com

About Freedom Cannabis Inc.:

Freedom Cannabis Inc. is a pioneering force in cannabis processing, packaging, and distribution. With a strong emphasis on ESG principles, Freedom harnesses clean energy and supports local initiatives, embodying a holistic approach to business that extends to both consumers and communities.

Website: www.freedomcannabis.ca