Free Counselling Expands to Children and Youth in Yorkton

CANADA, October 6 - Released on October 6, 2023

Yorkton is the newest community to launch free, rapid access counselling services to children, youth, and their caregivers. The launch is part of the Government of Saskatchewan's new $1.7 million annual funding to Family Services Saskatchewan to expand its Rapid Access Counselling Program.

Young people can access support for mental health challenges ranging from stress and depression to family conflict, addictions and domestic violence.

"Expanding free rapid access counselling services to children and youth is an important step to address the mental health issues facing many young people today," Yorkton MLA Greg Ottenbreit said on behalf of Mental Health and Addictions Minister Tim McLeod. "Being able to connect young people to timely and accessible counselling services is crucial for improving their well-being."

Children and youth will be connected to any ongoing supports they may need.

"SIGN is excited to be involved in the provincial expansion of Rapid Access Counselling services through Family Service Saskatchewan, which now includes much needed mental health support for children, youth and caregivers," SIGN Executive Director Andrew Sedley said. "This will not only provide timely and personalized counselling for children and youth with mild and moderate needs, but will also assist families of those with more complex needs to find services provided by others, including the Saskatchewan Health Authority."

In total this year, the province is providing Family Services Saskatchewan with $3.2 million in annual funding: $1.7 million in new funding for expanding rapid access counselling services to children and youth, and $1.5 million to provide ongoing services to adults and families in more than 20 communities.

Please check www.counsellingconnectsask.ca to find services near you, or book a virtual session through the website.

Since May, counselling services for children and youth have launched in Regina, Saskatoon, Weyburn, Estevan, Carlyle, Oxbow and North Battleford. Additional communities will be announced in the coming weeks.

The Ministry of Health is investing a record-high total of $518 million for mental health and addictions services in 2023-24.

