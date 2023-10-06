Youth hunting season opens in the Clearwater Region Saturday, Oct. 7

No plans this weekend? No Problem! The statewide youth pheasant season begins this Saturday, October 7th, and runs through Friday, October 13th. This is the perfect opportunity to introduce the youth in your life to upland hunting. Here in the Clearwater Region, Fish and Game will stock two pheasant release locations to increase hunting opportunities this weekend. Youth hunters 17 years or younger, with a valid hunting license, can take advantage of released birds at the Palouse Youth-Only Area and Craig Mountain WMA – Redbird Parcel. Youth hunters are not required to have an upland game bird permit to hunt on pheasant release sites, but it is necessary to wear blaze orange and be accompanied by an adult 18 years or older. Each mentor is allowed to accompany up to two youth at a time. Youngsters who have never had a hunting license and have not taken hunter education can still participate in the fun through Idaho's Hunting Passport Program. Don’t forget that shooting hours on pheasant release sites in the Clearwater Region begin at 8:00 am. You can find more information regarding seasons and rules in the Idaho Upland Game, Turkey and Furbearer Regulation Book.

Those interested in the Palouse Youth-Only Area can reserve a spot through the Access Yes! website. The Palouse Youth Area allows up to six hunters per day. There are three time slots in the morning, 8:00 am to 12:30 pm, and three slots in the afternoon, 1:00 pm to the end of legal shooting light.

The Craig Mountain WMA – Redbird Parcel does not require an online signup. But this area can experience high hunter use so please be courteous to others you encounter.

For more information on other Access Yes! properties please visit Clearwater Access Yes! webpage.

Additional questions regarding pheasant stocking in the Clearwater Region, please contact Regional Wildlife Habitat Biologist, Samantha Spaulding at (208) 750-4225 or email at Samantha.Spaulding@idfg.idaho.gov.