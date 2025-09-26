Statewide trout stocking highlights for October 2025

Boise River, Strawberry Glen to Barber Dam – 864 rainbow trout

Boise River, Middleton to Eagle Road – 864 rainbow trout

Crane Falls Reservoir – 1,200 rainbow trout

Located alongside the Snake River in the sagebrush south of Mountain Home, this lake is best fished from small boats and float craft, though several fishing docks are available.

Duff Lane Pond – 285 rainbow trout

A small ramp is available for launching small boats and float craft, along with two fishing docks. Bass and bluegill are also targeted by anglers.

Esther Simplot Pond – 420 rainbow trout

Located next to the Boise River, this park offers fishing, walking and biking paths, docks, shelters, playground, and a beach.

Kleiner Pond – 540 rainbow trout

Located within Julius M. Kleiner Memorial Park, there is a large fishing platform and plenty of shoreline access. This is a family-friendly water with paved paths and full-feature city park activities.

Lucky Peak Reservoir – 4,000 rainbow trout

This reservoir is well-known for quality kokanee and rainbow trout fishing. In addition, some anglers choose to focus on smallmouth bass. The reservoir can be accessed at several well-developed sites.

Mann Creek Reservoir – 2,400 rainbow trout

This reservoir provides opportunity for crappie, largemouth bass and rainbow trout.

McDevitt Pond – 540 rainbow trout

Located in west Boise's McDevitt Sports Park, this pond is between Meridian and Eagle at the northwest corner of McMillan and Eagle roads. This small neighborhood pond offers easily accessible fishing to catch trout.

Parkcenter Pond – 420 rainbow trout

A popular local fishing pond with a paved path alongside docks and tables with maturing trees. This convenient pond is near the greenbelt, the BSU campus, and a variety of restaurants.

Riverside Pond – 790 rainbow trout

A quiet neighborhood pond right off the Boise Greenbelt, this pond is tucked into the trees off Glenwood Rd. and offers good bank fishing and a large fishing dock.