VIDEO: F&G, Nez Perce Tribe partner to monitor wild Chinook spawning in Secesh River

When Chinook salmon migrate from the ocean back to their natal streams to spawn in the late summer, Fish and Game biologists are often there waiting to document salmon redds (nests), collect information from caracasses about fish size and condition, document all tags or other marks salmon may have, and collect genetic samples to determine age and genetic details.

In late August, Fish and Game biologists partnered with staff from the Nez Perce Tribe to survey wild Chinook spawning in a section of the Secesh River, where these surveys have taken place for decades.