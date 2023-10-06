Two Chiefs talking

Former Chief Justice Tani Cantil-Sakauye will lead a conversation with current Chief Justice Patricia Guerrero. The October 26 in-person and online program in Sacramento is sponsored by the Public Policy Institute of California, which Cantil-Sakauye now heads.
