Court green-lights Prop 50 for 2026 election, denying GOP bid to block new maps

The congressional map approved by California voters to boost the number of House Democrats was upheld Wednesday by a divided federal court, which said they were legally drawn for political purposes and not as an act of racial discrimination, as Republicans contended.

