Judge skeptical on ICE agents wearing masks; case could have national implications

A federal judge Wednesday heard arguments in the Trump administration’s lawsuit challenging California’s new law prohibiting ICE agents and other police officers from wearing masks on duty. The judge asked how ICE agents operated without masks in years past, and questioned why California peace officers were exempted from the law. A ruling in closely-watched case could come as soon as this week.

