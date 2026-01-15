Paul Flores loses final appeal, cementing his conviction for killing Kristin Smart

On Friday, the California Supreme Court denied Flores’ second appeal to overturn or reduce his conviction — his last opportunity to do so. Flores, 49, was convicted of Smart’s murder in October 2022 following a three-month trial. He was sentenced to 25 years to life in state prison.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.