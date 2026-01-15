Submit Release
Paul Flores loses final appeal, cementing his conviction for killing Kristin Smart

On Friday, the California Supreme Court denied Flores’ second appeal to overturn or reduce his conviction — his last opportunity to do so. Flores, 49, was convicted of Smart’s murder in October 2022 following a three-month trial. He was sentenced to 25 years to life in state prison.

