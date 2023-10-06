Opinion – Editorial | You’re already drinking dinosaur pee. So don’t be afraid of recycled wastewater

Opinion – Editorial | You’re already drinking dinosaur pee. So don’t be afraid of recycled wastewaterMartin.Novitski Fri, 10/06/2023 - 12:02 NewsLink Perhaps the biggest development in water over the last three decades has been the change in attitude among consumers about their liquid assets. After repeated droughts punctuated by history-making deluges, Californians appear more open than ever to embracing reuse of stormwater, wastewater and seawater — as long as we can be certain that it is clean and safe to drink.