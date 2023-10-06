Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,011 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 465,564 in the last 365 days.

Opinion – Editorial | You’re already drinking dinosaur pee. So don’t be afraid of recycled wastewater

Opinion – Editorial | You’re already drinking dinosaur pee. So don’t be afraid of recycled wastewaterMartin.Novitski Fri, 10/06/2023 - 12:02 NewsLink Perhaps the biggest development in water over the last three decades has been the change in attitude among consumers about their liquid assets. After repeated droughts punctuated by history-making deluges, Californians appear more open than ever to embracing reuse of stormwater, wastewater and seawater — as long as we can be certain that it is clean and safe to drink.

You just read:

Opinion – Editorial | You’re already drinking dinosaur pee. So don’t be afraid of recycled wastewater

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more