Augusta Adult and Community Education Engages in Vital Refugee Education Initiatives

Augusta Adult and Community Education’s Director, Dr. Kayla Sikora, and Career Navigator, Karin Morin, participated in the State Refugee Advisory Council meeting recently. Hosted at the UMA Bangor campus, this participation demonstrates Augusta Adult and Community Education’s commitment to refugee education and integration.

In addition, Augusta Adult and Community Education has announced that they are a recipient of the Refugee Adult Education grant, generously awarded by the Office of Maine Refugee Services, Catholic Charities of Maine to provide essential educational support to refugees in the Augusta community.

“We intend to allocate additional capacity and staff hours to enhance the services we offer and to expand our Career Navigation services,” said Sikora. “In addition to expanding our Career Navigators schedule, AACE feels that it is important to hire an interpreter,” Sikora explained that hiring an interpreter for 10 hours a week will have several benefits for their organization as well as for the multilingual learners and the Career Navigator. By increasing the instructional hours provided for multilingual services, they will be able to provide learners with 45 instructional hours each semester, including career navigation services and interpreter services.

At the meeting, Dr. Sikora and Mrs. Morin received crucial updates from various stakeholders in refugee services, including the state refugee coordinator, healthcare coordinator, and resettlement agencies. This collaborative effort ensures that Augusta Adult and Community Education remains at the forefront of refugee education, responding effectively to the evolving needs of the refugee population.

In a show of solidarity and commitment, Dr. Sikora and Mrs. Morin posed for a photograph alongside members of the Maine Catholic Charities team and the Refugee Advisory Council. This partnership reinforces Augusta Adult and Community Education’s unwavering commitment to fostering a welcoming environment and providing educational opportunities for refugees in Maine.

Dr. Sikora expressed her enthusiasm, stating, “We are honored to be recipients of the Refugee Adult Education grant and remain dedicated to empowering refugees through education. This meeting strengthens our resolve to continue serving our diverse community.”

Augusta Adult and Community Education is looking forward to an ongoing partnership with the State Refugee Advisory Council and related agencies as they work together to create pathways to success for refugees in the Augusta area.