Notice to All Investors with Angelo Talebi: Advised by Talebi at Beverly Hills Financial Planners? Contact KlaymanToskes

National investment loss lawyers KlaymanToskes encourages investors who received advice from Angelo Talebi and Beverly Hills Financial Planners to contact the firm immediately to discuss recovery options.
KlaymanToskes is investigating investment advisor Angelo Talebi (CRD# 2243829), who has been hit with 37 customer complaints and is currently registered as an investment advisor with Beverly Hills Financial Planners in Sherman Oaks, CA.
According to FINRA BrokerCheck, the majority of Talebi’s customer complaints are related to his recommendations of unsuitable alternative investments. Other allegations made by Talebi’s customers include misrepresentation, negligence, and overconcentration. 23 customer complaints filed against Talebi have been settled in favor of the investors.
Talebi was previously suspended by FINRA for 60 business days, and was fined $10,000, in connection with findings that while he was registered with Royal Alliance Associates, another brokerage firm, he executed trades in his customer’s account at another FINRA member firm.
Former and current customers/investors of Angelo Talebi that suffered losses are encouraged to contact KlaymanToskes to discuss recovery options.
KlaymanToskes is a leading national securities law firm which practices exclusively in the field of securities arbitration on behalf of retail and institutional investors throughout the world in large and complex securities matters. The firm has recovered over $250 million in FINRA arbitrations and over $350 million in other securities litigation matters. KlaymanToskes has office locations in California, Florida, New York, and Puerto Rico.
