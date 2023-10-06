Submit Release
Governor Abbott Appoints Gregory To 90th Judicial District Court

TEXAS, October 6 - October 6, 2023 | Austin, Texas | Appointment

Governor Greg Abbott has appointed Phillip Gregory to the 90th Judicial District Court in Stephens and Young counties for a term set to expire on December 31, 2024, or until his successor shall be duly elected and qualified.

Phillip Gregory of Graham is an assistant district attorney for the 90th Judicial District Attorney’s Office, a position he has served in since 2016. Prior to serving as an assistant district attorney, he was an attorney in private practice for 15 years. He is a member of the State Bar of Texas and the Young County Bar Association. He is an officer for the Young County Museum of History and Culture, member of Lions Club International, and a volunteer for the Possum Pedal Bike Ride. Additionally, he is a former judge for Teen Court in Breckinridge, Texas, former coach for the Graham Youth Basketball Association, and a former volunteer for Remembering Wyatt Dale Water Safety. Gregory received a Bachelor of Business Administration from the University of North Texas and a Juris Doctor from Texas Wesleyan University School of Law.  

