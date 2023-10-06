Coi Leray “Players” Music Video Embraces AI With Virtually-Inserted Billboard with Trans Euphoria Star Hunter Schafer
Hip-hop star and global beauty brand tapped Virtual Product Placement leader Mirriad to create AI-inserted advert spotlighting inclusivity and body positivity
I’m proud to leverage technology to move inclusivity forward. This is a great example of AI empowering the stigmatized trans community to showcase all their beauty. Cause trans girls are players too.”NEW YORK, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, October 6, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Mirriad today announced their collaboration with L’Oreal and hip-hop star Coi Leray. Using Mirriad’s Virtual Product Placement (VPP), L’Oreal inserted a virtual billboard into the Platinum Hit “Players” for their fragrance brand Mugler.
— Coi Leray
Coi shares the opening moments of her highly anticipated video by giving the stage to HunterSchafer, trans activist and actor from the show "Euphoria" and the face of Mugler’s Angel perfume. A billboard for L’Oreal’s Mugler fragrance line appears in the beginning of the just-released "Players” music video, giving a positive salute to the LGBTQIA+ community and a strong sign of allyship.
“I’m proud to use my platform and leverage innovative technology to move our culture and inclusivity forward,” said Coi Leray. “We hear so much hyperbole about AI, but this is a great example of AI empowering the stigmatized trans community to showcase all their beauty, front and center. Cause trans girls are players, too.”
L’Oreal is equally excited about the execution. L'Oreal worked with tech company Mirriad to create the virtual billboard and to place it in the music video content that will reach key multicultural segments including Black and LGBTQIA+. Research from Kantar shows that multicultural and LGBTQIA+ virtual signage drives brand message association three times stronger than non-multicultural
“Audiences respond positively to in-content advertising, multicultural audiences in particular. L’Oreal and Coi are aligned on a message of body positivity and empowerment for all, and we’re thrilled that our technology can help bring that combined experience to Coi’s incredible audience and Hunter’s fans,” said Maria Teresa Hernandez, Head of Multicultural Marketplace & SVP, Brand Partnerships at Mirriad. “I’m especially excited to bridge these two powerhouse women and champion inclusivity and diversity all through the power of Mirriad’s AI technology.”
