Office of the Governor issues quarterly Rural Affairs Report

SALT LAKE CITY (Oct. 6, 2023) – Ensuring the success of rural Utah continues to be a priority for the Cox-Henderson administration and its quarterly Rural Affairs Report reflects that commitment.

Highlights include:

The Rural Communities Opportunity Grant provided $6 million to 18 communities in FY23.

Capital investment announced in FY23 amounts to more than $1.2 billion, which is more than double the capital investment between 2017-2021 that rural Utah saw from state incentives.

67% of the Tourism CO-OP marketing grants ($3.4 million) given to rural counties in FY23.

DEQ provided $54 million in financial assistance to support drinking and wastewater projects April and June 2023.

The CDBG Policy Committee approved 38 new projects throughout rural Utah, totaling $7,175,334.

DNR’s trails crew program improved 350 miles of trail in FY23.



View the full report here.

