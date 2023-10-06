FDLE: Fort Myers man arrested in Pennsylvania sexual assault cold case

October 6, 2023

FORT MYERS, Fla. – Agents with the Florida Department of Law Enforcement (FDLE) Fort Myers Regional Operations Center assisted the Pennsylvania State Police in the October 2 arrest of Daniel Danzinger, 61, of Fort Myers, for a sexual assault that occurred in Springfield Township, Pennsylvania, in 2003.

Danzinger is charged with burglary, indecent assault, unlawful restraint, and simple assault.

FDLE Fort Myers agents offered crucial assistance to the investigation by executing search and arrest warrants.

According to the Pennsylvania police report, a then 40-year-old Danzinger approached a residence where a 13-year-old was home alone. He knocked on the front door to ask for directions, verified no one else was at the residence, entered without permission, and then tackled and sexually assaulted the child.

Thorough DNA lab testing of Danzinger’s sample and DNA obtained from the crime scene provided a link to Danzinger and the crime.

Pennsylvania State Police credited technological advancements and new developments in the case as the catalyst that brought this cold case to a close and brought Danzinger to justice.

“FDLE Fort Myers continues to work with partner agencies – locally and nationally – to ensure individuals like Danzinger do not have an opportunity to harm our youth. We are glad to have provided our services to the Pennsylvania State Police to finally put this 20-year-old investigation to rest,” said Fort Myers Special Agent in Charge Eli Lawson.

Danzinger was booked at the Lee County Jail on an out-of-state warrant and is awaiting extradition to Erie County, Pennsylvania.

