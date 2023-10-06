St. Johnsbury Barracks / Grand Larceny & Receiving Stolen Property

VSP News Release-Incident

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

CASE#: 23A4007263

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Evan Johnson

STATION: St. Johnsbury

CONTACT#: 802-748-3111

DATE/TIME: Sometime between 9/24/23 and 9/25/23

INCIDENT LOCATION: 4130 Vershire Center Road, Vershire VT

VIOLATION: Grand Larceny & Receiving Stolen Property

ACCUSED: Joshua Johnson

AGE: 39

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Fairlee, VT

VICTIM: Crystal Burch

AGE: 35

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Vershire, VT

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: Vermont State Police St. Johnsbury received a report of a stolen Coleman 100cc mini-bike on 10/2/2023. On 10/5/2023 the mini-bike was located at 248 Batchelder Road in the town of Fairlee, Vermont. Joshua Johnson (39) was found to be in possession of the mini-bike and was charged as such. He was issued a citation to appear in court at a later date.

This investigation is active and ongoing to determine other individuals involved in the theft of the mini-bike. Anyone with information about this incident is encouraged to contact Trooper Evan Johnson at the St. Johnsbury Barracks (802-748-3111).

COURT ACTION: Yes

COURT DATE/TIME: 12/13/2023 at 0830

COURT: Orange

LODGED - LOCATION: N/A

BAIL: N/A

MUG SHOT: Not Available

*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.

Trooper Evan Johnson

Vermont State Police

St. Johnsbury Barracks

Phone: 802-748-3111

Fax: 802-748-1585