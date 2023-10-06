St. Johnsbury Barracks / Grand Larceny & Receiving Stolen Property
CASE#: 23A4007263
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Evan Johnson
STATION: St. Johnsbury
CONTACT#: 802-748-3111
DATE/TIME: Sometime between 9/24/23 and 9/25/23
INCIDENT LOCATION: 4130 Vershire Center Road, Vershire VT
VIOLATION: Grand Larceny & Receiving Stolen Property
ACCUSED: Joshua Johnson
AGE: 39
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Fairlee, VT
VICTIM: Crystal Burch
AGE: 35
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Vershire, VT
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: Vermont State Police St. Johnsbury received a report of a stolen Coleman 100cc mini-bike on 10/2/2023. On 10/5/2023 the mini-bike was located at 248 Batchelder Road in the town of Fairlee, Vermont. Joshua Johnson (39) was found to be in possession of the mini-bike and was charged as such. He was issued a citation to appear in court at a later date.
This investigation is active and ongoing to determine other individuals involved in the theft of the mini-bike. Anyone with information about this incident is encouraged to contact Trooper Evan Johnson at the St. Johnsbury Barracks (802-748-3111).
COURT ACTION: Yes
COURT DATE/TIME: 12/13/2023 at 0830
COURT: Orange
LODGED - LOCATION: N/A
BAIL: N/A
MUG SHOT: Not Available
*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of
the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.
