Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,005 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 465,596 in the last 365 days.

St. Johnsbury Barracks / Grand Larceny & Receiving Stolen Property

VSP News Release-Incident

 

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

NEWS RELEASE

       

CASE#: 23A4007263

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME:  Trooper Evan Johnson                             

STATION: St. Johnsbury                  

CONTACT#: 802-748-3111

 

DATE/TIME: Sometime between 9/24/23 and 9/25/23

INCIDENT LOCATION: 4130 Vershire Center Road, Vershire VT

VIOLATION: Grand Larceny & Receiving Stolen Property

 

ACCUSED: Joshua Johnson                                               

AGE: 39

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Fairlee, VT

 

VICTIM: Crystal Burch

AGE: 35

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Vershire, VT

 

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:  Vermont State Police St. Johnsbury received a report of a stolen Coleman 100cc mini-bike on 10/2/2023.  On 10/5/2023 the mini-bike was located at 248 Batchelder Road in the town of Fairlee, Vermont.  Joshua Johnson (39) was found to be in possession of the mini-bike and was charged as such.  He was issued a citation to appear in court at a later date.

 

This investigation is active and ongoing to determine other individuals involved in the theft of the mini-bike.  Anyone with information about this incident is encouraged to contact Trooper Evan Johnson at the St. Johnsbury Barracks (802-748-3111).

 

 

COURT ACTION: Yes

COURT DATE/TIME: 12/13/2023 at 0830            

COURT: Orange

LODGED - LOCATION: N/A    

BAIL: N/A

MUG SHOT: Not Available

 

*Please note:  court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.

 

Trooper Evan Johnson

Vermont State Police

St. Johnsbury Barracks

Phone: 802-748-3111

Fax: 802-748-1585

 

You just read:

St. Johnsbury Barracks / Grand Larceny & Receiving Stolen Property

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more