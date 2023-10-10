Virtual Field Introduces VF3 Pro Headset with Advanced Eye Tracking, Pupillometry, and Goldmann Perimetry Exams
An Advanced and Easy-to-Use Virtual Visual Field and Comprehensive Eye Exam Experience
In addition to being the first virtual kinetic exam on the market, the VF3 Pro headset promises a transformative experience for both professionals and patients alike.”NEW YORK, NY, USA, October 10, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Virtual Field, the leading provider of virtual visual field testing, today announced the launch of the VF3 Pro headset with eye tracking, pupillometry, and kinetic visual field testing (Goldmann perimetry), enabling providers of all sizes to offer an exceptional eye exam experience. With Virtual Field, eye care professionals examine patients faster, more efficiently, and more comfortably than ever before.
— Rachel Krug, CEO of Virtual Field
The VF3 Pro is the most advanced, easy-to-use device on the market, enabling eye care professionals to offer patients a thorough and precise visual field exam in minutes. The comfortable VF3 Pro headset automatically monitors patient fixation via eye tracking, improving accuracy by removing fixation losses, while providing a live video of the patient’s eye during the exam. Real-time guidance is provided in the patient’s preferred language. A comprehensive PDF report is generated so that optometrists and ophthalmologists can interpret results for diagnosis and monitoring of disease or vision loss.
Features and Benefits:
- Comprehensive Testing: The VF3 Pro includes all of the features of the popular VF3 Basic device and now includes eye tracking, a pupillometry exam, kinetic visual field testing (Goldmann Perimetry), and more, ensuring comprehensive patient evaluation.
- Easy to Use: Designed for easy operation by both technicians and doctors, as well as patient comfort, the portable VF3 Pro makes room-to-room transfers and out-of-office provider use hassle-free. Patients can either wear the headset or use the included purpose-built headset stand for their exams.
- Multilingual Guidance: With automated guidance available in 38 languages, the VF3 Pro helps break down language barriers, reducing the need for interpreters and improving the patient experience.
- Full Back-Office Integration: The VF3 Pro seamlessly integrates into any EHR/EMR system for efficient operations.
Dr. Jonathan Kahn of Madison Ophthalmology in New York City said, “Our goal with Virtual Field was to make the patient experience more interactive and engaging while also making data more accessible and user-friendly. Virtual Field improved the overall efficiency of our practice but also led to a noticeable reduction in patient complaints and dissatisfaction.”
Rachel Krug, CEO of Virtual Field, commented, “In addition to being the first virtual kinetic exam on the market, the VF3 Pro headset promises a transformative experience for both professionals and patients alike. This experience represents the convergence of technology and eyecare, ensuring that patients receive the best care in a comfortable, user-friendly manner. We believe the VF3 Pro will change the way eye care professionals approach visual field testing."
Learn More:
The VF3 Pro’s capabilities.
Schedule a live demonstration.
Availability & Cost:
The VF3 Pro headset is available immediately at a monthly rate of $399 or an annual rate of $359/month.
About Virtual Field
Virtual Field is the leading provider of virtual visual field testing devices with more than one million exams completed. The company's mission is to provide an exceptional eye exam experience. Thousands of doctors at practices of all sizes—from new doctors to leading hospitals—use Virtual Field's comfortable, patient-friendly headset and fully integrated suite of products to test patients, make diagnoses, and grow their practices. Learn more at Virtual Field.
Rachel Krug
Virtual Field
pr@virtualfield.io
